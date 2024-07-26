AJC’s MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Phillies viewed as World Series favorites

Wounded and all, the Dodgers won six of seven to begin the second half. Nothing has slowed this team for an extended period despite its myriad injuries, especially among its pitchers. Los Angeles is a good bet to swing a couple of trades in the next week, too. Welcome back, Clayton Kershaw, who allowed two runs in four innings against the Giants in his season debut.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

The Phillies could’ve dropped more than the one spot, but their overall body of work obviously outweighs them losing two series to open the second half. Like the teams immediately behind them, the Phillies aren’t playing their best. But the Braves’ woes mean their National League East lead has remained intact. Oddsmakers have the Dodgers and Phillies as the World Series favorites approaching August.

Philadelphia added an outfielder, as expected, in Baltimore’s Austin Hays. It sent reliever Seranthony Dominguez and former Braves outfielder Cristian Pache to the Orioles. Hays, previously an All-Star, has had a disappointing season, so perhaps he needed a fresh start.

3. Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Orioles, Yankees and Guardians have lost six of their past 10. Baltimore barely avoided a sweep in Miami, and while it still should be considered the class of the American League, this team looks vulnerable. The Orioles need additional pitching help and reportedly could move some of their veteran position-player depth in the coming days, which includes Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle. The Hays deal returned Dominguez, whose track record is better than his 2024 performance.

4. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians need pitching, and names like Jack Flaherty (Detroit) and Reid Detmers (Angels) have been thrown out there. Certainly, Cleveland has the prospects and motivation to make multiple moves. Adding No. 1 overall drft pick Travis Bazzana, a second baseman from Oregon State, further strengthened a good farm system.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (-)

Are the Brewers the third-best team in the National League? It’s hard to make the case for anybody else right now. All-Star Christian Yelich declined back surgery, at least for now, and will instead rest, but he’s on the injured list. Milwaukee needs more pitching and now could benefit from adding a bat. Superb closer Devin Williams (back) finally should return soon.

6. New York Yankees (+1)

“It’s going to take more than two guys to go to the World Series and win it,” said Juan Soto, whose voice holds weight not only because he’s a previous champion but also because his free agency looms over the Yankees’ season. He was speaking of himself and Aaron Judge. New York is still trying to get it right, most recently losing another two games to the Mets. More bullpen assistance and a righty-hitting outfielder are among the shopping list items.

7. Houston Astros (NR)

That’s the first-place Astros, who’ve overcome their horrendous start to overtake the free-falling Mariners (who acquired Randy Arozarena and continue trying to bolster their offense). The Rangers are playing better, as well, so the AL West could be quite the race down the stretch.

8. Kansas City Royals (NR)

The Royals and Twins are close, but we went with Kansas City here (which has a far better run differential than Minnesota, 74-45). The Royals already acquired reliever Hunter Harvey from the Nationals, giving up their No. 2 prospect to do it. Bobby Witt Jr. is beginning to be viewed as a superstar throughout the sport, which is well deserved.

9. San Diego Padres (NR)

The Padres have won five consecutive games, which included Dylan Cease’s no-hitter Thursday. The Cease trade has been a home run for A.J. Preller: The Milton native has a 0.00 ERA over his past three starts (22 innings), striking out 30 and walking seven. It’s easy to envision this team playing better in the next two months. Even in a crowded wild-card race, the Padres seem well positioned.

10. New York Mets (NR)

The Mets get the nod over a handful of other deserving teams here. What a roller-coaster season for them, going from seemingly surefire sellers to legitimate wild-card contenders. No, Pete Alonso, J.D. Martinez and company aren’t getting traded. But how aggressive will the Mets be? They’ve put emphasis on building their farm system, but that also means they have the prospects (and obviously financial flexibility) to make deals. It should be an interesting winter in Queens, whatever happens in the next week and ensuing months.

Yes, this means for the first time this season, the Braves didn’t make our top 10. They’d lost five consecutive as of this writing, with their only win of the second half coming in extra innings. They maintain a contender for a wild-card spot, but that’s nothing to feel confident about given how they’re trending. The Braves have the potential to play better, and they have the pitching to terrify opponents in October, but there’s a lot that needs to change for them to be viewed as a serious contender again. There’s still a long way to go. …