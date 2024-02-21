North Carolina sports betting voluntary exclusion program approved

NC sports betting voluntary exclusion program unanimously approved

Wednesday’s North Carolina Lottery Commission meeting saw regulators approve the state’s voluntary exclusion program and tribal gaming enterprise agreement. Both measures were approved unanimously and are required pieces for the state to launch sports betting on March 11.

Sterl Carpenter, deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting, presented the voluntary exclusion program details to the commissioners, noting that it’s a required piece of responsible gaming for the state.

The program will allow North Carolina residents to voluntary sign up to be excluded from betting on sports in the state for a period of one, three, or five years. Additionally, residents can also choose a lifetime ban from sports betting.

It’s part of the state’s responsible gaming program that also requires licensed sports betting operators to offer customers deposit limits, betting limits, opt-outs for sports betting advertisements, time outs, and other tools to curb potential problem gaming.

The commissioner also unanimously adopted the state’s tribal gaming enterprise agreement, which will allow Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee and the Catawba Two Kings Casino to offer sports betting in North Carolina.

Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee will partner with Caesars Entertainment for its sports betting program. The Catawba Two Kings Casino has yet to announce a partner.

NC provisional sports betting supplier licenses approved

While no sports betting operator licenses have yet to be approved in the state, Carpenter revealed today that 14 provisional sports betting supplier licenses have been approved.

Supplier license holders do not accept bets, but provide integrity services, content, and data in the state. The licenses are valid for 180 days.

The following companies have been awarded North Carolina sports betting supplier licenses:

SportContentCo, LLC

SIS Content Services, Inc.

Swish Analytics North Carolina, Inc.

Idology, Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions FL, Inc.

International Betting Integrity Association

FEMG,CO

The seven other companies awarded provisional supplier licenses have yet to be announced.

While no sports betting operator licenses have been awarded, Carpenter said today that the licensing process is “going well” and nine operators should receive their licenses in time for the launch.

The applicants and their market access partners are as follows:

bet365 NC: Charlotte Hornets

BetMGM NC: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Catawba Two Kings Casino: No partner announced

DraftKings NC: NASCAR

Fanatics Betting and Gaming: Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel NC: PGA Tour

PENN Sports Interactive (ESPN BET NC): Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course)

Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course) Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee: Caesars Sportsbook NC

Underdog Sports: McConnell Golf

The Catawba Two Kings Casino will likely not be ready to launch during the March 11 start date.