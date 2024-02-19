North Carolina continues to progress through sports betting licensing process

No licenses awarded yet

The sports betting committee is currently evaluating applications from nine sports betting operators looking to offer their services in the Tar Heel State. Carpenter noted that the commission has yet to approve any operator licenses yet, but eight of the nine of the applicants are moving well through the process.

Carpenter said it’s likely that the eight applicants will receive their certificates of compliance before the Friday, March 1 deadline for operators to begin accepting customer registration and account funding. Licenses will likely be awarded in time for the operators to begin offering bets by the Monday, March 11 official start date for sports betting in the state.

The Catawba Two Kings Casino will likely not be reach to accept account registrations by March 1 or launch by March 11.

The applicants and their market access partners are as follows:

bet365 NC : Charlotte Hornets

: Charlotte Hornets BetMGM NC : Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Charlotte Motor Speedway Catawba Two Kings Casino : No partnership announced

: No partnership announced DraftKings North Carolina : NASCAR

: NASCAR Fanatics Betting and Gaming : Carolina Hurricanes

: Carolina Hurricanes FanDuel North Carolina : PGA Tour

: PGA Tour PENN Sports Interactive (ESPN BET NC): Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course)

Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course) Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee : Caesars Sportsbook

: Caesars Sportsbook Underdog Sports: McConnell Golf

The committee members also approved a voluntary sports betting exclusion program during the morning’s business, allowing North Carolina residents to bar themselves for a designated amount of time from sports betting or ban themselves altogether. Residents can choose to bar themselves from sports betting for one, three, or five years, and can also choose a lifetime ban.

Suppliers approved for licenses in NC

While no operator licenses have yet to be awarded, North Carolina regulators have approved the first sports betting supplier licenses. Supplier license holders do not accept or process bets, but provide integrity services, content, and data in the state. The licenses are valid for 180 days.

The following companies have been awarded North Carolina sports betting supplier licenses:

SportContentCo, LLC

SIS Content Services, Inc.

Swish Analytics North Carolina, Inc.

Idology, Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions FL, Inc.

International Betting Integrity Association

FEMG,CO

Carpenter noted at today’s meeting that two additional supplier licenses are imminent, but not ready to be announced as of yet.