Mavericks vs. Thunder best prop bets: Best picks for Game 1

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is now in the books as the stage is set for the Conference Semi-finals. One of the most exciting series of the post-season gets underway this evening, so before the action tips-off let’s check out the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Thunder.

Best Bets for Mavericks-Thunder: Prop Bet Picks for Game 1

Two of the last four teams remaining in the NBA Western Conference Playoffs will begin their semi-final series tonight as the #5-seed Dallas Mavericks and #1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder square off for Game 1. The Thunder made quick work of their first-round series, sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans (4-0) to advance to Round 2. For the Mavericks, it was a bit of a tougher path, but Dallas dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers in six games to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

The Mavericks’ potent lineup features two of the NBA’s best offensive players in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, each capable of taking over a game at any time with incredible shot-making ability. On the other side of the matchup, the young Oklahoma City Thunder team, led by rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is attempting to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals and quiet the critics. Many in the NBA media labeled OKC as one of the “weakest #1-seeds in recent history,” something that has certainly been used as bulletin board material for the young Thunder squad.

Ahead of tonight’s opening tip, let’s go over some of the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Thunder with three picks for Game 1.

Note: All odds on this page are provided by DraftKings. New users on the platform can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get started with bonus bets.

Lugenztze Dort under 2.5 three-pointers (-185)

Lu Dort is an important role player for the Oklahoma City Thunder and was very effective for his team in the opening round of the Playoffs. Showing incredible efficiency, Dort shot 12/23 (52%) from three-point range in the sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. However, that mark is a number that could be considered unsustainable, particularly when contrasted with his 39% average on three-point shots throughout the regular season. Dort is due for some negative regression from downtown, that’s why I’m playing the under on his 2.5 three-point field goals prop.

Derrick Jones Jr. over 8.5 points (-130)

Derrick Jones scored just six points on 3/5 shooting for the Mavs in the close-out Game 6 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. That being said, Jones Jr. had scored at least 10 points in his previous four games before that. Perhaps even more encouraging, Jones Jr. has carved out a legitimate role in the Mavericks’ starting lineup, playing 32, 27, 33, 30, and 36 minutes in his previous five contests. Take the over on Derrick Jones Jr. to score at least nine points in tonight’s Game 1 vs. OKC.

Luka Dončić under 10.5 assists (-155)