Hawks draft pick Nikola Djurisic likely out of action until at least November

Nikola Djurisic, the Hawks’ second-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, underwent surgery to repair a bone in his foot and likely will not return to action until at least November.

The team announced Wednesday that the guard underwent surgery Monday to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The team said that an update on his status will be provided in November.

Djurisic fractured his left foot in the Hawks’ second summer league game against the Spurs on July 14, leaving before the conclusion of the first quarter. He returned to the Hawks bench during the second half of the game with a boot on his foot.