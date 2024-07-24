Hawks draft pick Nikola Djurisic likely out of action until at least November

Nikola Djurisic, the Hawks’ second-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, underwent surgery to repair a bone in his foot and likely will not return to action until at least November.
The team announced Wednesday that the guard underwent surgery Monday to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The team said that an update on his status will be provided in November.
Djurisic fractured his left foot in the Hawks’ second summer league game against the Spurs on July 14, leaving before the conclusion of the first quarter. He returned to the Hawks bench during the second half of the game with a boot on his foot.
The Hawks acquired the draft rights to Djurisic via a three-team trade with the Rockets and Heat. They received the 43rd overall pick from the Heat (which they used to select Djurisic) in exchange for cash considerations. Additionally, the Rockets received former Hawks guard AJ Griffin.
The Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft June 27 and selected Djurisic the next day.
