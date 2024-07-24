Atlanta Hawks

Hawks draft pick Nikola Djurisic likely out of action until at least November

Atlanta Hawks Nikola Djurišić (right) and General Manager Landry Fields hold up Djurišić's jersey during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks Nikola Djurišić (right) and General Manager Landry Fields hold up Djurišić's jersey during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
53 minutes ago

Nikola Djurisic, the Hawks’ second-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, underwent surgery to repair a bone in his foot and likely will not return to action until at least November.

The team announced Wednesday that the guard underwent surgery Monday to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The team said that an update on his status will be provided in November.

Djurisic fractured his left foot in the Hawks’ second summer league game against the Spurs on July 14, leaving before the conclusion of the first quarter. He returned to the Hawks bench during the second half of the game with a boot on his foot.

The Hawks acquired the draft rights to Djurisic via a three-team trade with the Rockets and Heat. They received the 43rd overall pick from the Heat (which they used to select Djurisic) in exchange for cash considerations. Additionally, the Rockets received former Hawks guard AJ Griffin.

The Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft June 27 and selected Djurisic the next day.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Delta begins recovery as meltdown draws new scrutiny from lawmakers2h ago

Credit: TNS

Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Another round of possible severe storms this afternoon

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cobb Commission keeps property tax rate steady

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cobb Commission keeps property tax rate steady

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Companies compete for Hartsfield-Jackson concessions contracts
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pat Williams, who traded Pete Maravich as Hawks GM, dies at 84
Zaccharie Risacher to suit up for full Hawks summer league slate
Keaton Wallace’s hustle earns him two-way contract with Hawks
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue