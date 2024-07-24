Hawks rookie Djurisic sidelined until at least November following surgery on left foot

Georgia News

Atlanta Hawks forward Nikola Druidic (7) reacts after a basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie guard/forward Nikola Djurisic of Serbia has had surgery on his left foot and is out until at least November.

Djurisic fractured his left foot during a summer league game on July 14 and had surgery to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The surgery was performed on Monday by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hawks disclosed the surgery on Wednesday and said Djurisic's status will be updated in November.

The Hawks traded AJ Griffin to Houston to acquire the rights to Djurisic, who was drafted in the second round.

The Hawks made French teen Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-9 wing, the No. 1 overall pick.

Atlanta also traded high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for a package of two first-round draft picks and three veterans, and could make other moves this offseason.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks' Nikola Djurišić speaks during an NBA basketball news conference, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Atlanta.Djurišić was selected as the NBA Second Round Draft Night Acquisition by the Atlanta Hawks.

Nikola Topic walks off the stage after being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 12th pick during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York.

