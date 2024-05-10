Knicks vs. Pacers best prop bets: Three prop picks for Game 3

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will resume their Eastern Conference Semi-final series tonight with Game 3 set to tip off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

New York currently leads the series 2-0 after defending home-court in the first two games of the series. Before the best-of-seven series resumes this evening, let’s check out the best prop bets for Knicks vs. Pacers.

Best Bets for Knicks-Pacers: Prop Bet Picks for Game 3

A classic rivalry renewed, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are in the midst of another tightly contested post-season matchup. The Knicks took care of business at home in the opening two games of the series, and now enter Game 3 with a 2-0 lead.

With the series now shifting to Indiana, the Pacers will look to claw their way back to even the score in front of their home fans. And while the Knicks may have won the Game 2 matchup, it came at a cost as starting small forward OG Anunoby injured his hamstring in the second half and will miss at least Game 3 if not more of this series. Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was also injured in the Game 2 victory, although Brunson returned to the game after missing time in the first half with a foot issue. Brunson now carries a questionable tag into the Game 3 matchup.

Before tonight’s NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs action resumes, let’s cover some of the best prop bets available across top gambling sites like bet365 for Pacers vs. Knicks with three picks for Game 3.

TJ McConnell over 10.5 points (-115)

The Pacers backup point guard has been one of the bright spots for Indiana in this series averaging 14 points and 7.5 assists per game through the first two matchups. Perhaps just as valuable as his offensive output, McConnell has been one of the Pacers most effective on-ball defenders vs. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, as Indiana attempts to slow down New York’s superstar.

Despite playing very well in Game 2, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle benched McConnell for the final minutes of the 4th quarter, a move that has been questioned by many. Between that move backfiring on Indiana and McConnell being a +19 so far in this series, I’m expecting to see more minutes for him tonight at home in Game 3, and I’ll take the over on his 10.5 points prop.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 10.5 rebounds (-110)

One of the pleasant surprises for the New York Knicks this season has been the breakout year from their big man Isaiah Hartenstein. After New York’s former starting center Mitchell Robinson was lost to a foot injury early in the season, Hartenstein assumed the role and never looked back. Robinson returned in time for the first round of the Playoffs, only to suffer an ankle injury in Game 1 vs. Indiana which will sideline him indefinitely.

That means more minutes for Hartenstein, and in Game 2 his increased responsibility yielded 12 rebounds after only grabbing six in Game 1. With his rebounds total for Game 3 set at 10.5, I’m leaning over given that Hartenstein will once again have to shoulder the load for the Knicks frontcourt.

Myles Turner over 1.5 three’s (-175)

As the Pacers aim to win Game 3 and get back on track in this series, they’ll need a bounceback game from their center Myles Turner who scored just six points in Game 2. Turner was terrific in Game 1 of the series registering 23 points on 50% shooting including 2/6 from three-point range, showcasing his shooting prowess.

So far in these Playoffs, Turner is shooting an impressive 11/22 from three at home, and with the series now shifting back to Indiana, Turner could be in for a big Game 3. His three-point makes prop is set at 1.5 on DraftKings, and I’m backing Turner to return to form and knockdown at least two from deep in this one.