NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Best bet and a darkhorse candidate

Another Rookie class will soon be officially welcomed into the NFL as the 2024/25 season is just around the corner. The offseason has already provided several exciting storylines, and the arrival of training camps and pre-season action will only add fuel to the fire.

With the new batch of Rookies getting ready to make their official NFL debuts, football fans will soon get to watch another generation of superstars come into the fold. Before the pre-season action kicks off, now is a great time to check out the NFL Rookie of the Year odds and make some picks as to who will win this year’s award.

2024/25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Caleb Williams the early favorite

As the new class of Rookies arrives at their first NFL training camps, it’s a great time to take a snapshot of the 2024/25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds on some of the best gambling apps. The offseason has already provided substantial movement throughout the league with free agency and trades leading up to the excitement of April’s NFL Draft.

In addition to betting on team futures markets, football fans also have the option to place individual futures bets on MVP, Comeback Player of the Year, and of course, NFL Rookie of the Year. The odds will shift throughout the season as to reflect on-field performance, meaning now could be the best time to lock in your wager for ROY honors.

Here is the full list of 2024/25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Player Position Team Odds Caleb Williams QB Chicago Bears +135 Jayden Daniels QB Washington Commanders +550 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Arizona Cardinals +650 J.J. McCarthy QB Minnesota Vikings +1600 Bo Nix QB Denver Broncos +1600 Xavier Worthy WR Kansas City Chiefs +2000 Malik Nabers WR New York Giants +2000 Drake Maye QB New England Patriots +2500 Keon Coleman WR Buffalo Bills +2500 Ladd McConkey WR Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Brock Bowers TE Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Best bet for NFL Rookie of the Year

While it’s not always the most entertaining way to bet, playing the chalk here is the way to go. Just looking at his individual abilities, Caleb Williams was essentially locked in as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft before his last season of College Football at USC even began. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is an elite talent at the Quarterback position with the ability to play both on and off-schedule, and unlike most No. 1 overall picks, Williams will enjoy the compliments of an impressive supporting cast from day one in the NFL.

The Bears already had a 1,000-yard Receiver on the roster in DJ Moore, coming off an impressive 2023/24 season. And now as Caleb Williams enters his first NFL season, he will have the luxury of throwing to two 1,000-yard Wide Receivers after the Bears traded for Keenan Allen formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen is coming off a tremendous season that saw him record 1,243 yards in just 13 games, and figures to be an immediate high-volume target for his new Rookie QB.

If DJ Moore and Keenan Allen weren’t enough, Chicago tripled down when they used the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to select Rome Odunze the talented Wide Receiver from the University of Washington. The Bears also have the third-easiest strength of schedule when ranking based on opponents’ win-total projections, so it doesn’t appear their Rookie QB will be faced with a gauntlet right out of the gate. It’s safe to say Caleb Williams will be walking into a very Rookie-friendly situation, and if he even comes close to matching the hype surrounding him it should result in a very successful debut season.

The pick: Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears (+135)

Darkhorse candidate to watch

For bettors looking to wager with a little more juice, there’s always a darkhorse candidate worth exploring. As far as darkhorses go, I’m rolling with Marvin Harrison Jr. the supremely talented Wide Receiver from the Ohio State University, drafted fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in April. MHJ is a Ferrari of a Wide Receiver prospect, he simply has it all. Size, speed, hands, route running savvy, run after catch ability, not to mention he is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. (Indianapolis Colts).

Harrison Jr. will be walking into an ideal situation from a production standpoint, as last season the Cardinals leading receiver was actually a Tight End (Trey McBride) who recorded just 825 yards on the season. Arizona’s Quarterback Kyler Murray should be better in 2024/25 as he is another year removed from surgery to repair his torn ACL in late 2022. With an immediate role as the team’s top receiving threat and a more than capable QB to get him the ball, Marvin Harrison Jr. is certainly worth keeping tabs on to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award for this upcoming season.

Darkhorse pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals (+650)