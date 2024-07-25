Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon tears ACL in opening practice of training camp, AP source says

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL during a drill in the first practice of training camp on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the injury said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the diagnosis. It's a big blow to a position group that was already an area of concern.

Blackmon, a second-year player out of Southern California who showed flashes of promise last season after being drafted in the third round, hurt his knee during a 7-on-7 passing drill. He was tended to by the medical staff for several minutes on the sideline and eventually walked slowly off the field and into the training room for further examination.