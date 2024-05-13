Celtics vs. Cavaliers best prop bets: Three prop picks for Game 4

The second round of the NBA Playoffs has been action-packed thus far as the Conference Finals are now just around the corner. In the East, the Boston vs. Cleveland series will resume this evening providing some of the best prop bets for Celtics vs. Cavaliers.

Best Bets for Celtics-Cavaliers: Prop Bet Picks for Game 4

Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-finals between the Cavaliers and Celtics tips off tonight with Boston currently leading the series 2-1. After splitting the first two games in Boston, the Celtics stormed into Cleveland and took Game 3 to re-claim the series lead and put the pressure back on the young Cavaliers team.

The Cavaliers were impressive on the road in their 118-94 Game 2 win, powered by 29 points from Donovan Mitchell. Boston looked disengaged for long stretches of the contest in what was certainly a frustrating outing for Celtics fans. However, the Celtics returned to form in Game 3 behind 33 points from their superstar Jayson Tatum and secured a 106-93 victory to re-claim home-court advantage.

Now as the teams get set to play a crucial Game 4 in Cleveland, the Cavs will need to answer the call or face a potential close-out game back at the TD Garden in Boston for Game 5. Before the action gets underway, let’s go over some of the best prop bets for Cavaliers vs. Celtics with three picks for Game 3.

Note: The odds and prop bets on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can choose to claim the DraftKings promo code and get started with bonus bets.

Donovan Mitchell over 29.5 points (-115)

The Cavaliers rising superstar has been simply spectacular this post-season averaging 29.6 points per game on 48% shooting from the field. So far in the three games vs. the Celtics, Mitchell has point totals of 33, 29, and 33 as he has been the top scorer in the series to this point. The volume should be just as encouraging for Mitchell’s prop bettors, as Spida has attempted shot totals of 25, 19, and 22 so far vs. the Celtics.

With his points prop set at 29.5 for tonight, I like Mitchell to go over that number. He has gone over the 29.5 points mark in four of his last five games and should play with a great sense of urgency tonight as he tries to prevent his team from falling behind 3-1 in the series.

Max Strus over 1.5 three’s (-170)

Another line I like tonight for Cavaliers bettors is Max Strus to go over 1.5 threes. Strus has made at least two shots from downtown in five of his last six games dating back to the Cavaliers Round 1 series victory over the Orlando Magic.

So far in Games 1-3 vs. the Celtics, Strus has attempted 5, 7, and 6 shots from three-point range. In fact, the last time Strus did not take at least five attempts from downtown was April 27 (Game 4) against the Orlando Magic. With his over-under total at just 1.5, I like Strus to nail at least two shots from deep at home tonight in Cleveland.

Note: Check out the our full review of the bet365 bonus code for app details and sportsbook bonuses.

Al Horford under 16.5 points + rebounds (-118)

Horford played most of this season in a reserve role coming off the bench for the Celtics but was thrust into the starting lineup following Kristaps Porzingis’ injury in Game 4 of Round 1 vs. the Miami Heat. While Horford has seen an uptick in minutes since assuming the starting Center role, the production has not quite correlated.

For Game 4 this evening, Horford’s points + rebounds total is set at 16.5 which seems very high. To put it in perspective, Horford has gone under this 16.5 total for points + rebounds in seven of the last eight (he has only gone over 16.5 once in these Playoffs). Take the under on Horford’s points + rebounds total as there is nothing to suggest this trend will suddenly change.