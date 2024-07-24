Falcons continue to tinker with their offensive line depth, sign two players

FLOWERY BRANCH — Journeymen offensive tackle Julién Davenport and guard Zack Bailey signed with the Falcons on Wednesday.
Punter Ryan Sanborn and guard Ryan Coll were released.
Davenport, 29, was drafted in the fourth round (130th overall) by Houston out of Bucknell in 2017. He’s 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds and has played in 60 NFL games and made 32 starts. He’s been with the Texas (2017-18), Dolphins (2019-20) and the Colts (2021).
Bailey, 28, is 6-5 and 300 pounds. He played at South Carolina and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bucs after the 2019 draft. He has played in one NFL game with the Chargers in 2022. The Summerville, S.C.. native has also spent time with the Vikings, Colts and Commanders.
Late in the offseason, the Falcons sought to improve the depth along the offensive line.
Offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who played in the United Football League this season, signed with the Falcons on June 20. Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, once a draft pick of New England, signed with the Falcons in early June.
Jones-Smith, 28, who’s 6-7 and 320 pounds, played at Pittsburgh. He was with the Raiders in 2020 and played in three games. He was with the Ravens in 2021 and played in three games.
Stueber, who was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 draft, played at Michigan. The Falcons list Stueber at 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds.
Here’s a look at the updated depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock
RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan
FB – Robert Burns
WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond
Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud
TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley
LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber
LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Zack Bailey
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,
RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Julién Davenport
WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.
DEFENSE 3-4 alignment
DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus
NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue
DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro
LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni
LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler
RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand
ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice
CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao
Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval
FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III
SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank
CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams
KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams
