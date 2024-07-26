Hawks send EJ Liddell to Suns for David Roddy

Breaking: UGA’s Rara Thomas suspended from team after arrest, team source says
Phoenix Suns forward David Roddy (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By
18 minutes ago

The Hawks traded EJ Liddell to the Suns, according to a person familiar with the situation.

In return, the Hawks received forward David Roddy.

The Hawks acquired Liddell last month in their deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. The forward suited up for the Hawks during the summer league, where he averaged 7.8 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Roddy, 23, began his career with the Grizzlies after they drafted him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists before the Grizzlies dealt him to the Suns as part of a three-team trade in February.

