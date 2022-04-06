It’s National Walking Day, so get off the couch

Today is National Walking Day, so it’s time to put on your comfy shoes and get off the couch.
Numerous studies show being outside is good for your physical and mental health. According to one study, taking a 20 minute ‘nature pill’ can help to lower your stress.
Researchers in Spain found that short, frequent walks along a lake or on a beach — or even near rivers and fountains — can boost your mood and well-being.
Lucky for you, Georgia has some great places to take a leisurely stroll or get a real workout hiking some of the state’s most beautiful areas.
Many metro Atlanta neighborhoods brag about being safe and accessible for walkers. Others, like Dunwoody, propose investing millions to install trails where there are no sidewalks.
No sidewalks where you live? Head over to the Beltline, where you can take a nice stroll to your dinner or to do some shopping. Prefer to get out of town? Beginners should check out these five North Georgia trails that lead to waterfalls, or these five must-hike trails, one of which is as close as Kennesaw.
If the weather doesn’t let you get out and about today, you can always go exploring this weekend.
