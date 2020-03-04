5 must-hike mountain trails in Georgia

The North Rim Trail provides hikers with some of the best views of Tallulah Gorge in the area, with multiple scenic overlooks that allow you to see the Gorge, Bridal Veil Falls, L'Eau d'Or Falls, Hawthorne Pool, the Tallulah Falls Dam and a portion of Tempesta Falls. Located right behind the Interpretive Center, this moderate .75-mile hike includes both stairs and inclines.

Kennesaw Mountain, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw, www.atlantatrails.com.

Just past the main entrance to Kennesaw Mountain, you can access the Cheatham Hill and Kolb Farm Loop Trail. This historically important trail takes you on a 5.8-mile loop through dense forest, past flower-covered meadows and within view of vintage farmland. Along the way, you'll get a chance to see important landmarks from the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain during the Civil War.

Cloudland Canyon State Park, 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, www.gastateparks.org.

The Sitton's Gulch Trail in Rising Fawn offers hikers a strenuous yet picturesque opportunity to experience Cloudland Canyon State Park in the northeast corner of the state. Along with climbing over 1,200 steps, you'll see lush hemlock groves, vibrant wildflowers, waterfalls and thick forest canopies on this 2.5-mile trail.

Backcountry Trailhead in Vogel State Park, 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, www.gastateparks.org.

The 4.1-mile Bear Hair Gap loop starts out at the Backcountry Trailhead, then winds its way over portions of Blood Mountain in Vogel State Park. Offering a little something for everyone, you’ll see scenic vistas, colorful wildflowers, dense forests and experience perfect serenity on this remote, hikers-only trail.