5 must-hike mountain trails in Georgia

Whether you’re a native or just a visitor, you haven’t truly experienced all the stunning beauty Georgia has to offer unless you’ve hiked some of these natural treasures in our state.

Among the mountains of North Georgia, you’ll find five exciting, invigorating and unforgettable hikes. So, grab your water bottle, walking stick and a camera, because your next journey through the woods will be one to remember.

Laurel Ridge Trail

This 1.6 mile loop trail offers hikers a chance to take in the wild beauty around Smithgall Woods State Park while learning about the local ecosystem. As a moderate level hiking trail, you’ll climb to the top of Laurel Ridge, where you will see an unbeatable view of Mount Yonah and the surrounding wilderness. Make sure to stop by the visitor center to pick up a free brochure so you can find out more about the specific stopping points along this interpretive trail.