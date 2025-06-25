Instead, I do what I can to focus my energy and creativity on positive behaviors. Only good can come from doing this, but it does take some effort and awareness. You have to catch yourself before you lash out or say something inappropriate — and that covers almost anything said in anger.

Avoid getting stuck in fruitless attempts at retaliation when you get mad at someone. Better to let go of the anger than to waste time and energy doing or saying something snarky to hurt the person who ticked you off. It will only serve to distance you further, and that’s not what’s best for you or anyone.

It helps if you have the presence of mind when angry to imagine how the other person would react to what you have the urge to do or say. Better to stop before saying something that you’ll later regret. In fact, it’s better to wait until you have cooled down before you say (or email or text) anything. Even though there could be some psychological release from venting your anger, it’s too toxic to use.

Bottom line is to think first before you give someone a piece of your mind. You will get angry at times, no matter how much you love someone or have invested in a project. But you have options.

Make the choice that allows you to be who you are and stick to your beliefs but without hurting the relationship or losing it. It will be hard to rebuild or replace.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of 8 books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with over 35 million readers. He is available for in-person & video consults worldwide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.