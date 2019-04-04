Feeling stressed? Take a 20-minute ‘nature pill’, study says

In addition to accommodating the subjects’ busy lifestyles, the team also factored in the natural drop in cortisol levels that can occur naturally throughout the day.

After analyzing the results, they found having a 20-minute nature experience reduced cortisol levels. In fact, those who spent 20 to 30 minutes sitting or walking outside had the greatest decrease of cortisol levels.

“Our study shows that for the greatest payoff, in terms of efficiently lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol, you should spend 20 to 30 minutes sitting or walking in a place that provides you with a sense of nature,” Hunter said.

The team said their findings provide the first estimates of how nature can impact our daily lives, and they hope healthcare providers take advantage of the evidence.

“Our experimental approach can be used as a tool to assess how age, gender, seasonality, physical ability and culture influences the effectiveness of nature experiences on well-being,” Hunter said. “This will allow customized nature pill prescriptions, as well as a deeper insight on how to design cities and wellbeing programs for the public.”

Want to learn more about the study? Take a look at the full report here.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.