Your posture can help improve your mood

Such nonverbal communication is the first thing that others take in. Look at yourself right now: if someone were to see you, what message would you be sending them?

There are additional health benefits to good posture, but let’s focus on the emotional ones. Owning the fact that you are a good person will help you stand with pride. You may want to consider how you would feel if someone were to give you a medal for just being you. Standing tall will increase your ability to accomplish what’s in front of you.

Most of the time, if you’re feeling good about yourself, you express this in your body language and your facial expressions. A big smile, even if you’ve just gotten a parking ticket, lets you and those around you know that you can handle life’s little upsets.

It reminds me of a line from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, where they are walking to the presidential palace and Effie says, “Chins up, smiles on.” Even if you are fighting for your life, good posture can let everyone know that you are going to win. And even if the odds are not in your favor, you can weather the storm and prevail. Knowing this within your own heart and head will push your bad moods away and allow your best self to step forward.

Today, no matter what else is going on, keep your posture. At the end of the day, take a moment to evaluate how you feel. I promise you will feel better. Remember that if it worked today, it will work for you tomorrow.

