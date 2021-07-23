Better memory could be linked to regular walking, study says

Explore Respiratory illnesses on the rise in the South

Participants were put into groups and met three times weekly for six months. One group took brisk 40-minute walks, while the another practiced supervised stretching and balance training. A third group learned and performed choreographed dances. Brain tests and imaging were measured at the end of the study.

Results showed that after six months of regular physical activity, walkers and dancers had better overall cardiovascular health. Positive changes in white matter occurred in both groups, but the changes were more widespread among the walkers. A decline in white matter health occurred in the control group.

“We think these findings are important because the regions we observed are sometimes vulnerable to aging or dementia,” lead author Andrea Mendez Colmenares, cognitive neuroscience Ph.D. student at Colorado State University, said according to Everyday Health. “This tells us that the white matter is malleable, and even in regions that are susceptible to aging or disease you can still see a response to an exercise intervention.”