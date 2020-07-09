Study: Walking near water can boost your mood

» You can go snorkeling in the North Georgia mountains

"We saw a significant improvement in the participants' well-being and mood immediately after they went for a walk in the blue space, compared with walking in an urban environment or resting," commented Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, director of the Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative at ISGlobal and coordinator of the study, which was published in the journal Environmental Research.

These results are in line with a British study last year.

Researchers from the University of Exeter analyzed survey data from nearly 26,000 respondents to see if coastal living helps individuals who suffer from mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

"Our research suggests, for the first time, that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders," said Jo Garrett, who led the study, which was published in the journal Health and Place.

