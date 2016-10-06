A running tour of the Atlanta Beltline

By Ben Gray

Application by Emily Merwin

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

On a clear, cold morning in February I set out with three friends to run the entire proposed Atlanta Beltline loop, or at least as close as I could approximate it. For the next five and a half hours we connected the completed sections of Beltline as I recorded our adventure visually. Those photos are placed on the map as close to the location they were shot as possible.

The thick blue line was created using the GPS track from my Garmin running watch, which recorded the approximate route I followed. It is not an exact representation of the route and should not be used for navigation.

The blueprint calls for the project, a 22-mile loop, to be completed by 2030. Construction costs are covered by both public and private sources.

