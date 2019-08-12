Hike these 5 beginner-friendly waterfall trails in North Georgia

Hike to this impressive waterfall with a memorable name near the shore of Lake Rabun. (It's not small, or funny, but it sure is beautiful.) You'll hike a quarter mile through a shady creek valley and past smaller waterfalls to the trail's main attraction: the 100-foot-tall, stair-stepped Minnehaha Falls. Enjoy a snack and relax at the base of the falls, or after the hike, grab lunch in nearby Lakemont at Louie's on the Lake.

Amicalola Falls drops an astonishing 729 feet from a towering cliff, and the sight is spectacular. One of the most popular hikes to Amicalola Falls follows a two mile loop and conquers hundreds of stairs-- but there's an easier way to catch sight of the immense waterfall. Walk the park's West Ridge Falls Access Trail for a paved shortcut to the waterfall, and venture across the bridge spanning Amicalola Falls for a misty, up-close view.

The shortest route to this stunning double waterfall is paved, less than one mile and stroller-friendly. Hike the Anna Ruby Falls Trail near Helen, trailing beside a tumbling creek in a lush, green valley. At the end of the trail, you'll see this double waterfall as York Creek and Curtis Creek tumble in synchronicity from a tall, rocky bluff.

Combined Shape Caption Desoto Falls is located in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Credit: Dahlonega.org Credit: Dahlonega.org Combined Shape Caption Desoto Falls is located in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Credit: Dahlonega.org Credit: Dahlonega.org

Once you’ve conquered the other trails on this list, you’ll be ready for the longest: the Desoto Falls Trail spans two miles. Hike this trail north of Dahlonega to explore this pair of waterfalls named for explorer Hernando de Soto. A piece of metal armor was found at the falls and is thought to be an artifact from the explorer’s Georgia expedition in the 1500s.