Travel + Leisure names this the best hike to do in Georgia

However, with more people looking to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature as a means of escaping the reality of the global pandemic, a lot of trails have seen an increased amount of foot traffic. If you’re looking to add a new trail to your list or perhaps just begin hiking, Travel + Leisure magazine recently ranked the best hiking trails in each state.

Explore New list ranks this spot as the best campsite in Georgia

“Hiking through the wilderness is not only a perfect way to see a new place or your home state, it’s great for your mental and physical health,” the article reads. “Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country’s natural splendor on full display.”