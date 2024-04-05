Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest

Two Georgia cities are among the six unhealthiest in the entire country. Columbus ranked fourth least healthy in WalletHub’s 2024′s healthiest and unhealthiest cities, while Augusta finished as the sixth least healthy.

From medical costs to average fruit consumption, the financial website analyzed data for the 182 most populated cities in the country using four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space. It then evaluated those dimensions using 41 metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale. A score of 100 represented the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle. Augusta, for instance, tied with four other cities for highest premature-death rate.

Columbus ranked fourth worst for monthly cost of fitness club memberships, and was No. 182 — dead last — in the health care dimension.

“Staying healthy is a personal responsibility, and everyone should strive to eat nutritious food, exercise regularly and look after their mental health,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report. “However, where people live can have a big influence on how successful they are at staying in good health, so the best cities are the ones that provide the greatest access to high-quality healthcare, green spaces, recreation centers, and healthy food.”

While those two cities tanked in the rankings, Atlanta earned high marks. The Peach State’s capital finished 21st overall, and was in the top 2.3% (No. 4) in the fittest dimension. It also ranked fourth in the most healthy restaurants per capita metric.

Determining if a city is good for your health can ultimately be broken down into a few categories, according to Jia Yu, Ph.D., associate professor of economics at the School of Business at Southern Connecticut State University.

“From my perspective, I would consider three points on the top, affordability and cost of living, access to healthcare and quality of care, and safety and social support,” she told WalletHub. “A city, that is affordable regarding to housing, medical, and daily expenses, allows a comfortable standard of living. It can reduce financial stress and lead to overall health and well-being.”