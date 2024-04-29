Pulse

Earn nearly triple the state’s average salary as a nurse midwife

Fast-growing career expected to need nearly 40% more professionals by 2032

By
49 minutes ago

Nurse midwives, health care pros who specialize in women’s reproductive health and childbirth, made $124,020 in Georgia last year. That’s significantly more than the average nurse and substantially more than the average local worker. And for those interested in entering the field, the Peach State is going to need a lot more of them.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse midwives can actually make considerably more than the average $124,020 salary. In 2023, the 10% highest paid pros took home $177,530. That comes out to $85.35 an hour, or nearly triple the average Georgia salary ($61,250).

ExploreHow Georgia nurse anesthetists’ pay compares nationwide

Even the 10% lowest paid nurse midwives earned remarkably more than most Peach State workers, at $87,320. That’s just $2,680 less than the average Georgia nurse.

The bureau estimated there were roughly 6,960 working in the profession last year. For comparison, registered nurses outnumbered them about 25-to-1. Nurse midwives are in high demand, however. The profession is expected to grow 38% by 2032 — vastly more than the average projected job growth of 3%.

“About 29,200 openings for nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners are projected each year, on average, over the decade,” the bureau reported. “Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.”

ExploreDo Georgia nurses make enough to live comfortably? Not quite

The Peach State is a budding hot spot for the profession, considering Georgia employs more nurse midwives than 48 other states. California and New York, which each have well over twice Georgia’s population, are the only states that employ more of them.

Those interested in entering the industry should consider checking out physician offices, as they employ more nurse midwives than any other sector. Hospitals employ the next most, with outpatient care centers, health practitioner offices and schools trailing behind.

For the best salary, however, you should consider working for outpatient care centers, which paid an average $164,080 last year.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Emory president apologizes for ‘mischaracterization’ of protests

Credit: TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris motorcade snarls traffic in Atlanta
30m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Ryan joins studio panel for CBS’ NFL Today; Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason are out

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle nuclear reactor now online, completing expansion
The Latest

Nurses can make nearly 16% more working for the government
1h ago
3 times you should never brush your teeth, according to dentist
1h ago
‘Don’t put garlic in your nose’: TikTok’s #sinustok causes problems
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)