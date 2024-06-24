Trump: ‘I didn’t have sex with a porn star.’

President Joe Biden took a direct shot at former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction in New York on hush money charges.
“The only person on the stage that is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” Biden said, then mentioning those charged with felony crimes when the pro-Trump mob assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “The idea that those people are patriots? Come on.”
Trump responded: “I didn’t have sex with a porn star.”
Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony in May when a New York jury found him guilty of 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.
The trial involved charges that Trump falsified business records to cover up a payment to Daniels, the porn actor who said she had sex with the married Trump in 2006.
