Trump: ‘I didn’t have sex with a porn star.’

President Joe Biden took a direct shot at former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction in New York on hush money charges.

“The only person on the stage that is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” Biden said, then mentioning those charged with felony crimes when the pro-Trump mob assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “The idea that those people are patriots? Come on.”

Trump responded: “I didn’t have sex with a porn star.”