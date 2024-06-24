Politics

Trump: ‘I didn’t have sex with a porn star.’

President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
1 hour ago

President Joe Biden took a direct shot at former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction in New York on hush money charges.

“The only person on the stage that is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” Biden said, then mentioning those charged with felony crimes when the pro-Trump mob assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “The idea that those people are patriots? Come on.”

Trump responded: “I didn’t have sex with a porn star.”

Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony in May when a New York jury found him guilty of 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

The trial involved charges that Trump falsified business records to cover up a payment to Daniels, the porn actor who said she had sex with the married Trump in 2006.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

