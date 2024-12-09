Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump taps his attorney Alina Habba to serve as counselor to the president

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is appointing one of his defense attorneys in the New York hush money case as counselor to the president
FILE - Alina Habba speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Alina Habba speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON – Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is appointing one of his defense attorneys in the New York hush money case as counselor to the president.

Alina Habba, 40, defended Trump earlier this year, also serving as his legal spokesperson. Habba has been spending time with the president-elect since the election at his Florida club Mar-a-Lago.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles and countless days in Court," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social. “Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina.”

Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes when a New York jury in May found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

In Trump's first term, the position of counselor was held by Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway. Habba has Iraqi ancestry and is Chaldean, which is Iraq’s largest Christian denomination and one of the Catholic Church’s Eastern rites.

Habba frequently accompanied Trump on the campaign trail and was one of the speakers at the late October rally in New York's Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday, Trump also announced he is bringing back former staffer Michael Anton to serve as director of policy planning at the State Department. Anton served as the National Security Council spokesman from 2017 to 2018.

Trump said he also will be appointing Michael Needham, a former chief of staff for Sen. Marco Rubio, as counselor of the State Department. The Florida senator was chosen by Trump to be his next secretary of state.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump's defense pick Pete Hegseth faces deepening scrutiny in Senate
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump team signs agreement to allow Justice to conduct background checks on nominees...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump’s pick to run the DEA withdraws his name from consideration. Trump says he pulled...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon over martial law13m ago
Jay-Z, accused in suit of raping minor with Sean Combs, calls it blackmail19m ago
Moderate to strong quakes strike western Aleutian Islands and offshore20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota