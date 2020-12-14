Georgia Supreme Court considers another election lawsuit

Paul Boland appealed his case from Fulton County Superior Court, which dismissed his lawsuit last week. Citing various unsubstantiated allegations of voting fraud, Boland sought audits of the state’s voter registration rolls and absentee ballot envelopes. Barring that, he asked the court to order a new election.

The Fulton County judge dismissed the case on numerous grounds. On Monday, Boland appealed directly to the Georgia Supreme Court, asking for a ruling in his favor today.