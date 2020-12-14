X

Georgia Supreme Court considers another election lawsuit

Georgia’s 16 Democratic electors formally cast their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday. formally cementing the state’s electoral votes for the Democratic presidential ticket for the first time since 1992. It was cause for celebration for Democrats, who savored the moment in the socially-distanced Senate chamber. Not only did we flip Georgia blue, and not only did we restore the soul of our nation, but we’re sending the first Black woman to the White House, U.S. Rep.-elect Nikema Williams. President Trump and his allies had sought to block Monday’s electoral vote in Georgia and three other battleground states where he lost the election, . but the U.S. Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit from Texas on Friday. Biden will cap the day with an 8 p.m. address from Wilmington, Delaware, about the “vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy”

By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Monroe County man has asked the Georgia Supreme Court to overturn the results of the presidential election – even as members of the Electoral College formally gave Joe Biden Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

Paul Boland appealed his case from Fulton County Superior Court, which dismissed his lawsuit last week. Citing various unsubstantiated allegations of voting fraud, Boland sought audits of the state’s voter registration rolls and absentee ballot envelopes. Barring that, he asked the court to order a new election.

The Fulton County judge dismissed the case on numerous grounds. On Monday, Boland appealed directly to the Georgia Supreme Court, asking for a ruling in his favor today.

On Saturday the Supreme Court rejected an appeal of a similar lawsuit by President Donald Trump.

