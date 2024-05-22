Politics

State Sen. Elena Parent defeats Nadine Thomas for Clayton, DeKalb seat

Former state Sen. Nadine Thomas, left, and state Sen. Elena Parent competed in the Democratic primary in Senate District 44. Parent won the contest.

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Former state Sen. Nadine Thomas, left, and state Sen. Elena Parent competed in the Democratic primary in Senate District 44. Parent won the contest.
By
0 minutes ago

Atlanta state Sen. Elena Parent, who has served in the Statehouse for nearly a decade, won reelection to her post in a primary election Tuesday.

Parent defeated Nadine Thomas, a former state senator who was the first African American woman to serve in the chamber when she was elected in 1993. The Associated Press called the race with a majority of votes in the district tallied Tuesday evening. At the time, Parent had received more than 74% of the vote to serve Senate District 44, which runs from the south end of DeKalb County into Clayton County.

The election became competitive after the Republicans in the General Assembly reshaped the area Parent, who is white, represented to be a majority-Black district. And the election became contentious as Thomas lodged accusations of racism against Parent without offering specific examples of offensive incidents or behavior.

Parent dismissed those claims by pointing to her record of support for Black communities and her endorsements from prominent Black politicians, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams and state Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler.

Thomas, meanwhile, waived off criticism that she was supported by Vernon Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump.

No Republican qualified to run in the general election against Parent.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton2h ago

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest
Gwinnett DA on track to avoid runoff
7m ago
Georgia senator who abstained from antisemitism vote holds off challenger
19m ago
Parent beats Thomas in state Senate District 44 race
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta