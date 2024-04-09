PG A.M.: State senator refutes voter suppression claims from primary foe

Thomas is apparently referring to a local activist who unsuccessfully challenged Thomas’ eligibility to run based on unpaid taxes. Thomas, who is Black, accused Parent of resorting to “lies and fear-mongering in hopes that Black people” will be tricked into supporting her.

Parent is one of the chamber’s senior Democrats and has one of the most liberal voting records in the Legislature. But she’s facing a tough challenge after Republicans redrew her Decatur-based district to stretch down to Clayton County, making it majority-Black territory.

Parent noted that she has support from prominent Democrats while Thomas has the backing of Vernon Jones, the far-right party-switching Trump ally.

“Vernon Jones is the loudest voice for my opponent’s campaign. And he is literally a MAGA influencer who switched parties while in D.C. with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Their cartoonish rhetoric is completely detached from the reality of my record as a Democrat,” Parent said.

She was joined by Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Stone Mountain Democrat who said it was “despicable” that Thomas was resorting to “wild accusations.”

“Sen. Parent is as loyal a Democrat as they come. We’ve worked alongside each other for the good of Georgians and Democratic values for 10 years. These attacks ring hollow because there is no truth to them,” said Butler.

DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston, who like Butler is another prominent Black Democrat, said Thomas’ allegations are “offensive and smack of desperation.”

“Elena’s effectiveness as a Democratic legislator and leader of the Senate Caucus is exactly why Republicans have repeatedly targeted her in redistricting,” said Boston.

In a statement, Thomas doubled down on the attacks. She called Parent a “carpetbagger crawling into South DeKalb and Clayton counties” and said her actions “totally disrespect Black voters.”

MORE CATOOSA CHAOS. A few days ago, it looked like the political and legal standoff over the Catoosa County GOP’s refusal to qualify Republican contenders the local party deemed to be phony conservatives was subsiding.

The local board of elections voted to qualify the four candidates rejected by party activists as Republicans said they were preparing to press forward with their campaigns.

Now there’s a new wrinkle. The party filed a six-page lawsuit asking a federal judge to block the election board from qualifying the quartet as Republicans, saying the party would be “significantly harmed” if they were listed on the GOP ticket and won election.

A hearing is set for April 17 — less than two weeks before early voting is set to begin ahead of the primary.

ELECTION LEGISLATION. The two powerful state lawmakers who helped shape a new state election law penned a letter saying the Georgia Secretary of State’s office was in the loop during the process.

The letter from state Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, and state Rep. John LaHood, R-Valdosta, said they were in “regular contact” with Brad Raffensperger’s office about potential policy initiatives and pending election legislation.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is simply inaccurate,” reads the letter.

The missive came after a Raffensperger aide suggested on the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” radio show and podcast that his office wasn’t consulted on elements of Senate Bill 189, which would reinforce how activists can challenge voter eligibility and make it easier for independent White House candidates to qualify for the Georgia ballot.

BILLS NOW LAWS. Gov. Brian Kemp still has nearly a month until a deadline to sign bills passed by the Legislature in the 2024 session into law. He autographed two on Monday, including one pertaining to a fast-approaching spring break beach party held annually at Tybee Island near Savannah.

Senate Bill 443 would allow local governments to sue promoters and organizers of unpermitted events that lead to high costs and damages. The measure was crafted by a pair of Savannah lawmakers in response to Orange Crush, a gathering for historically Black college and university students and young adults organized via social media.

The 2023 edition attracted more than 50,000 vehicles and 111,000 visitors to the 3-square-mile island, gridlocking traffic. The day was marked by violence, with a road rage shooting and a physical assault on the beach.

The 2024 Orange Crush is being advertised for April 20.

The other legislation signed by Kemp on Monday was SB 342, which authorizes the disclosure of child abuse and neglect records.

SPORTY DAY. Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t spend all day Monday behind his desk signing bills into law. He also attended a tribute to baseball icon Hank Aaron at Truist Park and wielded a shovel for the ceremonial groundbreaking of U.S. soccer’s National Training Center. The facility is to be built in Fayette County.

The salute to Aaron, who died in 2021, came on the 50th anniversary of his then-record-breaking 715th home run as a member of the Atlanta Braves. Kemp joined Aaron’s widow, Billye, for an on-field ceremony and presented her with a proclamation naming April 8 as Hank Aaron Day.

CAMPAIGN CASH. On the eve of a high-dollar fundraising luncheon for former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, insider Greg Bluestein and the AJC’s Phoebe Quinton unpack the money gap between Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and President Joe Biden, a Democrat running for reelection.

The Atlanta event is expected to be a financial boon for the Trump campaign, with donors from across the South in attendance. The cost is $6,600 to get in the door, while a photo op with Trump will run donors $25,000 a couple. It’ll set contributors back $250,000 to serve on the host committee, which offers more access to the former president.

TRUMP’S ABORTION STANCE. Former President Donald Trump attempted to define his position on abortion on Monday as he seeks to return to the White House.

In a video posted to social media, Trump declined to endorse a federal abortion ban and instead said laws should be left to state legislatures. The presumptive Republican nominee also did not detail when in pregnancy he believes abortions should be banned. He did take credit for the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, pointing to his appointment of three conservative justices during his term.

Trump’s message upset both anti-abortionists and progressives, and drew criticism from President Joe Biden, his opponent in the November election. In a social media post, a Biden administration spokesperson wrote Trump was “endorsing every single abortion ban in the states, including abortion bans with no exceptions … and he’s bragging about his role in creating this hellscape.”

Donald Trump is worried that since he's responsible for overturning Roe, the voters will hold him accountable in 2024.



I have news for Donald: They will. pic.twitter.com/kiwfzwjxxY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2024

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the “care economy.” Later, he welcomes the prime minister and first lady of Japan to the White House.

The House and Senate are both back in legislative action after a two-week Easter recess.

OPIOID GRANT. Georgia officials are beginning the process to apply for $479 million in new grants for opioid addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services, the AJC’s Jeremy Redmon reports.

The sum will be deposited in a new state trust over 18 years. The trust was established after Attorney General Chris Carr signed on to a $26 billion settlement from companies that made or distributed prescription painkillers linked to the deadly opioid epidemic.

