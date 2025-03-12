Vote to block transgender bill could hurt Jon Ossoff, new poll finds

A poll released Wednesday from Cygnal — a favorite pollster of state Republicans — shows why.

The poll of 600 likely general election voters conducted this week shows Ossoff is deadlocked 44-44 against a generic Republican. But the numbers shift 52-38 in favor of the GOP when voters are read this statement:

“Jon Ossoff voted to allow men to play in women’s sports if they claim to identify as a woman, taking away opportunities from our girls.”

It’s a reference to votes earlier this month by Ossoff and fellow Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who joined every Senate Democrat to block a GOP measure to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Ossoff said he voted to block the proposal because it was an “overreach” and would subject students to “intrusive investigation by the federal government.”

But it’s yet another example of ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump and his GOP allies to use transgender politics as a wedge issue.

Other takeaways:

Ossoff leads a generic Republican 36-27 among swing voters and 49-23 with independents. About 46% of voters see him favorably, white another one-third view him unfavorably.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a potential Ossoff challenger, has a 56% favorable rating, with half of independents and roughly one-quarter of Democrats giving him a positive review.

About 48% of Georgians view Trump favorably compared to 49% who see him unfavorably. That’s within the poll’s margin of error of 4 percentage points. Some 60% of independents have negative views about the president. A negligible number — just 3% — have no opinions.

***

GOOD MORNING! Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, welcomed dozens of Georgia line workers to the state Capitol on Tuesday. Kennedy called them “the quiet heroes among us,” saying they “work tirelessly often at great personal risk to make sure our way of life remains uninterrupted.”

Here are five other things to know for today:

Andre Dickens surprised everyone four years ago when he was elected mayor of Atlanta by defeating two high profile candidates — former Mayor Kasim Reed and then-City Council President Felicia Moore. On Tuesday, he launched his reelection campaign. The AJC’s Riley Bunch notes every modern era Atlanta mayor who has run for reelection has won a second term.

Georgia lawmakers still plan to cut taxes and increase spending even as the Trump administration considers substantial federal cuts that could undermine the state budget, the AJC’s David Wickert writes.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s push to overhaul civil litigation rules is facing pushback in the Georgia House of Representatives, Greg Bluestein writes. Meanwhile, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports that fewer than 1% of injury lawsuits filed in Georgia result in verdicts of $10 million or more.

Greg Bluestein writes. Meanwhile, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports that fewer than 1% of injury lawsuits filed in Georgia result in verdicts of $10 million or more. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick voted for legislation to avert a partial government shutdown. The Suwanee Republican had said earlier he was considering opposing the measure.

Former state Rep. Erick Allen defeated Jaha Howard in the Democratic runoff for a seat on the Cobb County Commission. Allen will face Republican Alicia Adams in the general election on April 29th.

***

“NOT LIKE US.” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock didn’t sugarcoat his stance at his virtual town hall after a barrage of questions over President Donald Trump’s drive to shrink the federal government and slash the workforce.

“I’m not going to kid you. These are tough times. We are in a fight. I don’t have the tools I had in the last Congress, because we’re not in the majority,” the Democrat said.

Then he took aim at Elon Musk, the head of Trump’s cost-cutting initiative.

“I will continue to raise my voice because I understand the struggles of ordinary people. And when I look at the billionaires who are pushing forward their agenda right now in Washington, forgive me, but in the words of Kendrick Lamar, ‘They’re not like us.’”

***

GEORGIA SIXTH. Another day, another name.

Count former Democratic state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy as another potential candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District if U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath of Marietta runs for governor.

Searcy became the first Black lawmaker to represent Cobb County in the Georgia House after her 2002 election, where she stayed until a failed 2014 primary for the state’s top education job.

She returned to politics in 2022, coasting to the Democratic nomination for state school superintendent before losing in the general election. But she clashed with party leaders and said they “ostracized and excluded” her during the campaign.

Other possible contenders for the deep-blue seat include state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta; state Reps. Kimberly Alexander, D-Hiram; and David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs; and former Democratic state Rep. William Boddie.

***

WORK LONGER. Georgia Superior Court judges will likely have to work a little longer before they can retire.

A bill moving through the Legislature would increase the retirement age to 65 from 60. This would match the age for appellate judges, including the Georgia Supreme Court.

Raising the retirement age for any state worker is usually enough to draw a crowd of proverbial pitchfork wielding protesters. But not this time.

Raising the retirement age is part of a complex negotiation with state lawmakers to give judges a pay raise. The 2026 budget House lawmakers approved Tuesday includes raises for Superior Court judges beginning in January.

In exchange, the judges agreed to raise the retirement age, which saves the state money in paying benefits.

“It’s not something they were enthusiastic about, I would say, but it’s something they have agreed to,” said state Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, the author of the bill.

***

JUST KIDDING. When politicians resign from office, can they take it back? For Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor, the answer appears to be “yes.”

Sartor made history in 2023 when she became the city’s first Black mayor. But she’s been under pressure lately amid growing scrutiny of the city’s finances. On Thursday, during a tense public meeting, Sartor announced she would resign from office next month.

But she took it back a few hours later. In a written statement, Sartor now says she only gave “an indication” she would resign.

“I was under duress by several colleagues who may have nefarious reasons for trying to force me out of my duly elected position,” Sartor said. “I believe that although it would be personally favorable to my family and me, I cannot, in my heart, let down the thousands of citizens who are depending on me to fulfill and complete the term of office to which they elected me.”

Sartor presided over a regular City Council meeting on Monday. A stream of supporters took to the microphone during the public comment period, including state Rep. Robert Flournoy, D-Hampton.

“In order for us to make sure we get as much done as possible or the people we represent, sometimes we have to put other things aside,” he said, adding he supports Sartor as mayor.

Sartor didn’t say much about the drama. But near the end of the hearing, she thanked everyone for speaking.

“You are heard, and you are valued,” she said.

***

UNDER THE GOLD DOME. We’re 23 days away from Sine Die, the final day of the legislative session. The state Legislature won’t meet today, but there will be plenty of action in committees. Some happenings:

8 a.m.: House Insurance Committee meets to consider Senate Bill 121, which would increase the minimum coverage required for someone convicted of driving under the influence or reckless driving.

8 a.m.: The Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism meets to consider House Bill 14, which would declare cornbread as the official state bread.

9 a.m.: Senate Committee on Ethics meets to discuss House Bill 426, which would require nonpartisan election of magistrates.

1 p.m.: The Senate Committee on Transportation meets to consider House Bill 156, which would give the Department of Transportation authority to regulate vertiports.

1 p.m.: Senate Public Safety Committee meets to discuss House Bill 494, which would impose insurance requirements on mopeds.

4 p.m.: Senate Health and Human Services Committee meets to discuss House Bill 329, which would allow certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform artificial insemination.

***

TRAFFIC JAM. Lobbyists can sometimes struggle to convince lawmakers to come out of the chamber to chat. Turns out, it helps if you have a Super Bowl ring.

House lawmakers raced each other to the anteroom on Tuesday to get a picture with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith, better known in these parts as a two-time national champion at the University of Georgia.

Smith had stopped by the House to be honored for the work of his foundation, which uses sports to help communities in need.

“I’m just trying to do my part and give back,” Smith said.

***

Today on "Politically Georgia," Punchbowl News' Andrew Desiderio discusses the politics of the government shutdown fight at the U.S. Capitol, along with Washington's view of Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's upcoming 2026 reelection campaign. Then, the hosts share clips of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' campaign kickoff last night.

Be sure to download the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question for the show? Give us a call at 770-810-5297.

***

COUNTDOWN TO SHUTDOWN. It is now up to the U.S. Senate to decide whether to fund the federal government through September and avoid a partial government shutdown at the end of the week.

Georgia’s two senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, are taking different approaches as they weigh whether to support the stopgap funding bill backed by Republicans. The bill would require budget cuts at just about every agency except those dealing with national defense, veterans health care and immigration enforcement.

Warnock said the bill that passed the House Tuesday would create bad outcomes for Georgians. And he waved off concerns that Senate Democrats will be blamed if they use the filibuster to prevent its passage in that chamber later this week.

“We are witnessing a president who is running roughshod over this coequal branch of government, and this bill advances that project,” Warnock said. “It gives them maximum flexibility to continue this project that we’re seeing and create havoc in my state for federal workers and for families, for our health care, for public health and for public education. And that’s their project; it’s not mine.”

Ossoff, meanwhile, has not shared his thoughts on the measure. The Senate is expected to take up the legislation on Thursday. Currently funding runs out at midnight on Friday.

Because GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is expected to vote against the measure, eight Senate Democrats out of 47 will need to support it to overcome a filibuster.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Donald Trump will meet at the White House with Ireland’s Prime Minister (taoiseach) Micheál Martin and attend the Friends of Ireland annual luncheon at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate will consider more of Trump’s nominations.

The House is out for the rest of the week while Democrats hold a policy retreat in rural Virginia.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins will meet with farm leaders in Atlanta and participate in a news conference.

***

SHOUTOUTS. Transitions:

State Rep. Teddy Reese, D-Columbus, will lead the new Office of Poverty Reduction with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, the Ledger-Enquirer reports.

***

