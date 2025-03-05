Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

“Georgians deserve a governor who understands what’s at stake, because they’ve lived it,” McBath said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“As a mom and breast cancer survivor, I’ve seen first hand how regular people are too often left out of the political process. I look forward to continuing this conversation with my neighbors and fellow Georgians.”

A former flight attendant, McBath became a nationally recognized gun control advocate after the murder of her teenage son, Jordan Davis, who was shot and killed in 2012 while sitting with his friends at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida.

She won elected office in 2018, flipping a congressional district long held by Republicans, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Since then, McBath built a reputation as a leading voice in Washington for gun safety measures, a platform that earned her a primetime speaking slot at last year’s Democratic National Convention.

McBath’s strong name recognition in metro Atlanta and fundraising record — she’s amassed nearly $20 million over her congressional career — came despite Republican-led efforts to squeeze her out of her U.S. House district.

Her expected entry could help sort out the Democratic field as the party looks to reclaim the governor’s mansion for the first time in more than two decades. While Democrats flipped both of the state’s U.S. Senate contests in 2020, the governor’s office has remained out of reach.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond are also weighing bids for governor. And two-time gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who twice lost to Kemp, hasn’t ruled out a third campaign.

Republicans, by contrast, have been jockeying for position for months. Attorney General Chris Carr launched his campaign shortly after the November election, and he’s been in a growing rivalry with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is expected to announce within months.

Other Republicans are waiting for Kemp to decide whether to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, perhaps the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the Senate, before they choose whether to seek higher office or sit out a statewide campaign.

McBath stunned even close friends when she ousted Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in 2018. In a nationally watched special election a year earlier, Ossoff fell just short of flipping the seat.

Since McBath was elected, Republicans have repeatedly tried — and failed — to oust her from office. Handel’s comeback bid in 2020 fell flat. And in both 2022 and 2024, GOP lawmakers redrew her district boundaries in an attempt to push her out.

Each time, McBath switched to a neighboring district and easily defeated primary opponents before cruising to victory in the general election.

Those shifts also made her a more formidable political force, since McBath has now represented roughly one-quarter of the statewide Democratic electorate at some point in her U.S. House career.

McBath’s supporters argue her ability to win both suburban swing voters and Black women in deep-blue districts makes her invulnerable in a primary and a tough opponent in a general election.

While she has a solidly Democratic voting record, she has co-sponsored bipartisan health care and tax measures that President Donald Trump signed into law during his first term — giving her an appeal to independent voters that could prove valuable in November.

Like other Democrats who hope to be on the 2026 ballot, she must also woo a significant number of Trump supporters who helped the Republican narrowly recapture the state last year.