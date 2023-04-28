Georgia’s Nolan Smith selected with 30th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Savannah

Notable: A team leader, Smith played in 46 games for Georgia and recorded 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss among his 114 overall tackles. … Sustained a torn pectoral muscle in his chest against Florida, but post-surgery stayed with the team as an inspirational leader/de facto assistant coach for the remainder of the season. … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL combine, where he also recorded a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-8 broad jump.