Georgia’s Nolan Smith selected with 30th pick in NFL draft

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

NOLAN SMITH

Selection: First round (No. 30 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Outside linebacker

Ht., wt.: 6-3, 235

Class: Senior

Hometown: Savannah

Notable: A team leader, Smith played in 46 games for Georgia and recorded 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss among his 114 overall tackles. … Sustained a torn pectoral muscle in his chest against Florida, but post-surgery stayed with the team as an inspirational leader/de facto assistant coach for the remainder of the season. … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL combine, where he also recorded a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-8 broad jump.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
