Kemp’s hardball tactics tested as litigation overhaul nears House vote

Kemp has vowed to call a special session if lawmakers fail to pass the bill – a threat he repeated this week. And he promised to back primary challenges against fellow Republicans who opposed the bill.

Outside groups plan a flurry of new activity to ratchet up the pressure. Georgians for Lawsuit Reform urged lawmakers to ignore “political tricks and scare tactics” from opponents, who argue the overhaul amounts to a giveaway to insurance companies.

And prominent business executives plan a Thursday press conference touting the bill at the Capitol -- and demanding that House lawmakers pass Kemp’s legislation while “maintaining” key provisions that already passed the Senate.

It sets the stage for a likely legislative showdown next week when House leaders plan to bring the overhaul to a vote.

While most of the 100 House Republicans are expected to back the measure, officials said about two dozen GOP members indicated in an initial internal tally this week they won’t support Kemp’s proposal without changes.

Among the parts of the bill under scrutiny is a provision that could make it harder for victims of sex crimes to seek civil damages. Another would create bifurcated trials, which allows cases to be split into two stages – the first deciding fault, then damages – rather than considering everything at once.

Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns have little room for error. House Democrats voted in a caucus meeting to oppose the measure, making bipartisan support increasingly unlikely. With Republicans holding a 100-80 edge, just a few GOP defections or well-timed absences could sink the bill.

House leaders now face a tough choice: push forward with the Senate-passed version without any changes or make concessions to win over wavering GOP lawmakers.

Both carry risks. Forcing a quick vote without making any changes could trigger a floor revolt. Accepting amendments might fracture Kemp’s coalition -- and would require another vote in the Senate, where it could face a chilly reception.