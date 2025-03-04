How Republicans are using transgender politics to pressure Democrats

In Washington, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia joined every other Senate Democrat in blocking a GOP-led measure intended to bar transgender girls from competing in women’s sports — earning sharp backlash from state Republicans.

And under the Gold Dome, a proposal to ban most gender-affirming care for state prison inmates exposed a divide among Democrats.

While Republicans argue both are essential to protect girls and safeguard taxpayer dollars, the votes reflect a broader political strategy to force Democrats to play defense on an issue that President Donald Trump and his allies weaponized during last year’s election.

The federal measure, which passed the House in January along mostly party lines, would ban federal funding to K-12 schools that include transgender students in women’s athletic programs. It garnered 51 votes in the Senate, short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

“This bill was overreach,” Ossoff told us in a statement. “School districts and athletic associations can ensure fair, safe competition without subjecting the bodies of adolescent student athletes — children — to intrusive investigation by the federal government.”

That brought a stinging rebuke from Gov. Brian Kemp: “Men should not play in women’s sports. The people of Georgia know that and our senators should too.”

And Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who leads the Georgia Senate, pointed to similar state-based legislation that’s advancing in the Georgia Legislature.

“We’ll fix it in Georgia with Senate Bill 1 and we’ll fix one of our senators next November,” he said. “Men should not play in women’s sports. Period.”

In Jones’ chamber, four Democrats broke ranks to join Republicans on the prison bill. One of them was state Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who said she knew Republicans were trying to spring a trap.

“I will not let my party be dragged into an argument that makes us look out of touch with the very people we claim to represent,” said Halpern, a potential candidate for higher office in 2026.

GOOD MORNING! President Donald Trump will speak to a joint session of Congress tonight, just don’t call it a State of the Union address. U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of New York will give the Democratic response. In Georgia, state Sens. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, and Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, will respond 30 minutes after the speech.

Here are three other things to know for today:

Researchers and scientists have asked Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr to join a lawsuit aimed at blocking cuts to federal research grants, the AJC’s Michael Scaturro reports.

Crime victims, attorneys and security experts are opposing Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed overhaul of the state’s civil litigation system, the AJC’s David Wickert reports.

The state Senate is gearing up for a fight over a bill that would withhold public funding from any K-12 public school, college or university that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the AJC’s Martha Dalton reports.

YOUR TURN. If sports betting is going to pass the Georgia Legislature this year, the House of Representatives is going to have to take the lead.

That was the message from frustrated state senators last week when they voted to shelve a proposed constitutional amendment during a committee hearing. Senators did not appear to be against sports betting on principle. But they were tired of passing proposed amendments only to see them stall in the House.

“If the House isn’t interested, then I don’t see why we would want to put our people through this again,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega.

They could get their wish. State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, has introduced a sports betting proposal in the House, and it is scheduled to get a hearing in the House Higher Education Committee today. But supporters will have to work quickly to get it passed before Thursday’s crossover deadline.

Georgia was one of the first Southern states to adopt a lottery. But it will likely be one of the last states — if ever — to embrace sports betting.

The problem is not public support. When asked if they wanted a chance to vote on sports betting, more than 80% of Republican primary voters last year said “yes.” And a poll released earlier this year found nearly two-thirds of voters back the idea.

But thornier questions of how to divide and spend the tax revenue from sports betting have flummoxed state lawmakers.

CABINET TALK. Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is positioning the Small Business Administration as a key force in advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Fresh off her Senate confirmation, Loeffler visited the state Capitol on Monday and told us in an interview she has directed the sprawling federal agency to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs, end remote work policies and cooperate with Elon Musk’s cost-cutting program.

“I’ve talked to Elon about these matters personally and thanked him for advancing them aggressively,” she said in an interview at the state Capitol. “We just want to know who is doing their job, and what it is they’re doing. Is it essential? Are they doing it well?”

Part of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative’s press to shrink the federal bureaucracy includes a mandate to return to in-person work. It’s a policy that Loeffler said is overwhelmingly popular — an “80-20 issue.”

“Of course, there are going to be people that are unhappy that the handouts are stopping, but we have to get back to respecting the American taxpayer and putting small businesses on a level playing field.”

‘U R SILLY.’ Passions run high in the Georgia Legislature, especially the closer you get to the pivotal crossover deadline.

Consider the fervor surrounding Senate Bill 74. That bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, would remove a decades-old exemption from criminal penalties for librarians if children come across “harmful materials.”

Minnie D. Mazzola, a retired magistrate judge from Jones County, emailed Williams to say the bill places libraries in the role of parents and holds them responsible for the content of every book in the library. The emails were shared shared with our AJC colleague Maya T. Prabhu.

Williams said he does not approve of picture books such as “The Color of Love” and “It’s Pride, Baby!” being available in the children’s section, according to the emails. The books discuss the various forms love can take.

Asked if his determining what other children get to read would lead to book burning, he pushed back.

“U r silly,” he wrote. “No. But to put this out there for children. Shame on you.”

Asked about that email, Williams said he “mistakenly sent a response to the wrong recipient while addressing what I believed was a different email.”

“I regret the error and want to make clear that I would never intend to disrespect, disregard, or diminish the opinion of any public official, whether elected or appointed,” Williams said.

Mazzola’s niece isn’t buying it. She’s organized a campaign to send Williams copies of the books he doesn’t like.

UNDER THE GOLD DOME. It’s the 27th day of the legislative session. Some happenings:

8 a.m.: The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee will meet to consider House Bill 490, which would require human trafficking training for hotels.

10 a.m.: Senate convenes. Lawmakers could vote on 20 pieces of legislation, including Senate Bill 199, which would overhaul state campaign finance rules.

10 a.m.: House convenes. Lawmakers could vote on lots of bills, including House Bill 268, aimed at making schools safer following last year’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

1 p.m.: The House Higher Education Committee meets to consider House Resolution 450 and House Bill 686, which together would place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to legalize sports betting and set rules and regulations for it.

FORT BENNING IS BACK. Sort of.

Congress passed a law directing a name change for the Columbus military base a few years ago, part of an overhaul of installations that were named after Confederate officials.

The original Fort Benning was named after Confederate General Henry L. Benning. Monday, the Trump administration announced the new Fort Benning is named after Cpl. Fred Benning of Norfolk, Nebraska, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War I.

Democrats said the change wasn’t fooling anyone

“The Trump Administration is attempting by sleight of hand to restore a name that honors the Confederacy,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., wrote in a statement. “Georgians do not wish to honor those who fought to preserve slavery. We want to move forward. This is a cynical attempt to take us backwards and to stoke division.”

The change delighted conservatives who never wanted Fort Benning renamed. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, tweeted that it was “incredible news.”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, said the name has “always been an emotional issue” for the people who have lived, trained and worked around the post. But he noted the bill directing the name change “had overwhelming bipartisan support and became law.”

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia‚” the hosts discuss Thursday’s crossover deadline in the state Legislature. Then, Greg Bluestein recaps his interview with former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who now leads the Small Business Administration.

Be sure to download the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question for the show? Give us a call at 770-810-5297.

NGP PROBE. The U.S. House Administration Committee is considering its own investigation of the troubled New Georgia Project.

Chairman Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican, said he wants to make sure the group founded by Stacey Abrams did not accept money from donors or entities outside the country. The state in January levied a record $300,000 fine against the organization after it was found to have illegally supported Abrams’ 2018 campaign for governor.

Now, the committee is asking for a copy of the Georgia Ethics Commission’s case file.

“The findings of the investigation into the New Georgia Project are troubling,” Steil wrote in a news release. “There are currently legal loopholes that foreign adversaries may exploit to funnel illicit funds into our elections through non-profit organizations. It is critical that we know if any foreign funds have been used to influence our elections.”

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Donald Trump will speak during a joint session of Congress.

The House will vote on whether to advance several bills that would roll back regulations implemented by former President Joe Biden.

The Senate will also vote on legislation reversing Biden policies.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee holds a hearing on air traffic control and staffing.

