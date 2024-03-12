‘Politically Georgia’: It’s primary day across Georgia. Here’s why it matters.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to win today’s primary handily, but the Georgia contest is still an important temperature check for each candidate.

In today’s edition of “Politically Georgia,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams asserts that the Peach State remains at the top of mind during this election cycle. Less than 12,000 votes separated Biden and Trump in the state during the 2020 election.

“We have to continue telling our story; we don’t expect it to be easy in a battleground state,” says Williams, who chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Nevertheless, the Democratic Party has deep divides on key issues. State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, is part of a movement to “leave the ballot blank” on Tuesday in protest of Biden’s policies toward Israel in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

She says the movement doesn’t only come from the concerns of younger liberals. “A bunch of older aunties and uncles were asking me this question. I didn’t feel right asking them to vote for any of the other candidates on the ballot for a myriad of reasons,” says Romman, the first Palestinian American to serve in the Legislature.

Gabe Sterling, one of the state’s top election officials, discusses the lower turnout of voters thus far in the primary.

The good thing about the low turnout today...no lines. So if you want to vote there is no wait at any polling location in Georgia. So if you haven't already, get out, make your voice heard, and vote! #gapol pic.twitter.com/QcC14ER6Of — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) March 12, 2024

Sterling also comments on why 14 presidential candidates remain on the ballot even though many of them dropped out of the race before today’s contest. “Essentially,” he says, “(it’s) because there’s no legal way to remove them because they are set.”

A reminder that the polls close at 7 p.m. across the state. You can check your polling place and registration on Georgia’s My Voter Page.

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: The results of the primary can tell us what we might expect in the upcoming general election.