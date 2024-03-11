Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

State Rep. Ruwa Romman, Georgia’s first Palestinian-American legislator, said the idea is spreading like “wildfire” in progressive circles ahead of next week’s primary.

“Phone banking organizers that have been calling members of Congress are now shifting to this,” the Duluth Democrat said. “It’s completely grassroots. I’ve never seen anything like it and hope that no matter the outcome people listen.”

Flyers are circulating among liberal and Muslim activists in Georgia that read: “Tell Biden, ceasefire now! Leave it blank on March 12.” Some encourage non-voters to post a #leaveitblank hashtag.

Biden supporters aren’t worried. The president plans a Saturday rally in metro Atlanta, and he’s certain to demolish the other two Democrats on the state’s ballot: Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, who quit the race but relaunched her campaign last week.

“Elections are about choices and people have a right to do what they want to do on their primary ballot, and we know there’s a lot of time between now and November,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the state Democratic Party, said in an interview.

“Georgia Democrats have been counted out before, and we’ll continue to show up in force to make sure we’re supporting the polices that deliver for all Georgians.”

Any signs of fissure within the party’s coalition is welcome news to the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump, and his allies, since Biden carried the state by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020.

