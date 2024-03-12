Polls are open across Georgia for the presidential primary today, when voters will make their voices heard about their choices to lead the country.

All registered voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, headlined by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

But there are many other potential contenders to choose from as well. Voters can pick from 11 Republicans or three Democrats. All votes will count, including ballots cast for candidates who have dropped out or suspended their campaigns.