Election day voting begins for Georgia presidential primary
Voting precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters cast their ballots in Georgia's presidential primary at Park Tavern in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. JOHN SPINK / JOHN.SPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: John Spink

1 hour ago

Polls are open across Georgia for the presidential primary today, when voters will make their voices heard about their choices to lead the country.

All registered voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, headlined by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

But there are many other potential contenders to choose from as well. Voters can pick from 11 Republicans or three Democrats. All votes will count, including ballots cast for candidates who have dropped out or suspended their campaigns.

Turnout could exceed 1 million voters Tuesday after 440,000 Georgians already cast their ballots either through early or absentee voting.

The results of Georgia’s presidential primary will award delegates to candidates, with nominees chosen at each party’s convention this summer.

Georgia is one of four states with a presidential primary today, along with Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington.

Voting locations will be open across Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can find their precincts and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Please return to AJC.com through the day for coverage of voting, campaigns and results.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

