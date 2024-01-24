BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopening after crash closes Downtown Connector
Gone but not out: 14 presidential candidates remain on Georgia ballots

‘24 primary includes candidates who are no longer campaigning
In a two-photo combo, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, in January 2024. (Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times, Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

In a two-photo combo, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, in January 2024. (Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times, Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
No matter who drops out of the race, 14 candidates will still be on Georgia ballots during the March 12 presidential primary.

That’s true even though the two major parties will likely have all but chosen their nominees by then.

Eleven Republicans and three Democrats — including former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden — were chosen last year by their political parties to appear on ballots.

Several Republican candidates who have withdrawn from the race can still receive votes in Georgia, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are the two Republican candidates still competing for their party’s nomination. Trump won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday after winning the Iowa caucuses last week.

On the Democratic Party ballot, Biden will face Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Georgia is an open primary state, where any registered voter can vote in either party’s primary. Three weeks of early voting begins Feb. 19 before election day March 12.

Republican Party 2024 presidential primary candidates in Georgia

  • Ryan L. Binkley
  • Doug Burgum
  • Chris Christie
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Asa Hutchinson
  • Perry Johnson
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Tim Scott
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Donald J. Trump

Democratic Party 2024 presidential primary candidates in Georgia

  • Joseph R. Biden Jr.
  • Dean Phillips
  • Marianne Williamson

