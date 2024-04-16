Politics

Orange Crush beach party prep begins on Tybee as criticism grows louder

Savannah mayor among those speaking out regarding island community’s crowd control tactics ahead of weekend bash
Tybee city workers place traffic barricades along U.S. 80 Tuesday in preparation for the Orange Crush beach party. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Tybee city workers place traffic barricades along U.S. 80 Tuesday in preparation for the Orange Crush beach party. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
By
45 minutes ago

TYBEE ISLAND — The Orange Crush spring break beach party is approaching this seaside town like a slow-moving tropical storm, and local government officials are making hurricanelike preparations.

On Monday, Tybee officials closed one parking lot to all but local residents, positioned barricades to bar access to neighborhoods and suspended metered parking along U.S. 80 in anticipation of this weekend’s arrival of visitors, many of them students of historically Black colleges and universities and other young Black adults. The preparations are part of Tybee’s plan to discourage and control crowds at the annual event after more than 100,000 attendees flooded the 3-square-mile island for Orange Crush last April.

Meanwhile, an event promoter moved to disassociate his ticketed events from the beach bash, scheduling them at clubs in Savannah. Britain Wigfall, whose application to host an Orange Crush food truck festival on Tybee was denied earlier this year, voiced concerns with a new state nuisance law allowing local governments to sue promoters of unpermitted events for damages.

“There are promoters who are saying to come to Orange Crush,” Wigfall said. “I don’t think you’ll stop people from coming down there. I don’t control that, and I don’t have anything to do with what’s going on at the beach.”

Another promoter, operating under the name Vibez R Us, continues to market a beach party for Saturday afternoon at the Tybee Pier. Chatham County officials said the pavilion and pier have not been rented for Orange Crush events for this weekend.

Representatives of Vibez R Us did not respond to repeated interview requests.

The Orange Crush preparations have sparked objections from off-island officials, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Savannah NAACP Chairman Chad Mance. Critics say the crowd control measures are likely a violation of a 2018 agreement between the city of Tybee Island and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding regulation of Orange Crush and similar large events.

Johnson was among the Savannah State University students who organized Orange Crush events in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The event’s name stems from Savannah State’s school colors — blue and orange — and it was a city-approved event from 1988 to 1991.

Speaking at his weekly news conference, Johnson said the Tybee government is responsible for assuring the public has access to the beach and suggested officials have missed opportunities to put an organizational structure around Orange Crush over the past three decades.

“I would have taken it over and owned it. I would have created opportunities for space and parking and managed it rather than someone else coming in,” Johnson said. “The fact is, people are coming.”

Tybee’s shunning of Orange Crush while embracing and sanctioning other events catering to white participants has drawn criticism and suggestions that the race of attendees is an issue. Among the other gatherings that draw large crowds on Tybee are the Pirates’ Fest in the fall, Mardi Gras Tybee, the Tybee Irish Heritage Parade in the spring and the Beach Bum Parade in the summer.

ExploreOrange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

The organizers of those other festivities do secure special event permits, and local residents are heavily involved in those gatherings.

The NAACP’s Mance questioned both the permitting process and the police presence predicted for this weekend’s event. He cited Tybee’s legacy as a whites-only beach that wasn’t desegregated until 1963 following a series of wade-in protests by young Black residents and said overpolicing can be used to bar people from public places.

“We want the response to be proportional and equitable,” he said. “We don’t want these young people to be overpoliced, and we want residents to feel safe.”

Wigfall said he also is disappointed by Tybee’s hesitation to embrace Orange Crush. An Americus resident, he’s made multiple trips to Tybee to attend City Council meetings in recent years and has engaged government officials about getting a permit to hold an official Orange Crush party, such as the food truck festival he proposed for this year.

Tybee Mayor Brian West said Wigfall’s application for the event was denied because it was incomplete.

“My game plan now and in the future has been to try to change the narrative about so-called Orange Crush,” Wigfall said. “People are still going to come, so let’s try and change the nature of it.”

About the Author

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this’15m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year
18m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan
2h ago

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
1h ago

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Judge permits potential juror inquiry on social media posts
33m ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this’
15m ago
Georgia Attorney General Carr declined to pursue Trump election case
1h ago
Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer