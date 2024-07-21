Experience Brunswick at its best with a First Friday beach town getaway

It’s Friday. It’s been a tiring week, and you’re thinking about upgrading from a long weekend of city noise and bustle to beach sand. For the Atlanta summer traveler, Brunswick might just be the place to vacation this year. If you go soon, the beach town is throwing a party the family will enjoy.

“Each month is a unique experience, in August, we will be highlighting International Pirate month by asking the community to dress to par and give your best ‘Aaarrrggghhh!’” Chelsea Hill, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority director of business development, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 2, anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 people will be flocking to downtown Brunswick for First Friday — a monthly community event that conjures up the town’s best food, music and shopping deals.

Explore Best places to pull over on your next road trip through Georgia

Newcastle and Gloucester streets will be lined with crafters, galleries and food vendors. The Signature Squares will host live music and special events. Participating businesses will offer limited time discounts nearby.

With live music and more on almost every block downtown, it’s a massive monthly draw for locals and tourists alike.

“The event is a great time to discover downtown Brunswick,” Hill wrote. “The businesses stay open late and most offer specialty discounts for First Friday. Some of the local favorites such as Silver Bluff Brewing, Tipsy’s McSway, 1509 Brunswick, and Bubbas bring out outside bars and always have live music. We showcase over 25 local food trucks and over 40 local crafters and artisans each month.”

From oxtail to egg rolls, the cuisine goes far beyond the standard coastal community fair, though seafood still will be available.

“We have top notch desserts too, if you have not had ‘snow’ from Vampire Penguin you are definitely missing out,” she added. “We also have hand-dipped ice cream, fresh baked cookies, pastries, chocolate croissants and more!”

Once you’re ready to walk off those street foods and fancy drinks, you can explore an antiques show and a car show. When you’re ready to drop, there are plenty of options to make downtown your base of operations for a weekend of fun.

“We suggest you book a night stay at the newest downtown boutique hotel, The Kress, or one of the many bed and breakfast/Airbnb’s that surround the downtown district,” Hill said.

Don’t sleep in if you want to take advantage of all there is to do.

“In the morning, head out the front door over to Daddy Cate’s for a cup of coffee and a fresh baked muffin while you stroll over to enjoy our Signature Squares,” Hill said. “When you are ready, walk downtown to enjoy our shops or, if you need to exert some energy, take a swing at ax throwing with Matted Ox.”

Of course, no beach town getaway trip is complete without a day at the beach. The shores of the Golden Isles are rife with weekend opportunities.

St. Simons, Jekyll, Little St. Simons and Sea islands are all within reach.. For the second year in a row, Travel + Leisure has ranked the Golden Isles as the best islands in the country. The travel news outlet also ranked it as the one of the 25 best in the world.

Head over to Jekyll Island’s Great Dunes Park to catch a glimpse of loggerhead sea turtles or St. Andrews Beach for a romantic picnic. St. Simons Island is home to Gould’s Inlet, a great place for bird watching and fishing. There’s also Massengale Park, a hot spot for family vacations.

Sea Island is home to a trio of resorts: The Cloister, the Lodge at Sea Island or the Inn at Sea Island. Nature lovers won’t want to pass up on Little St. Simons Island’s guided day trips, which include catered lunches and afternoon strolls through the beach.

So grab a boogie board and your best pair of sandals. Brunswick is ready to put your weekend plans back in action.