Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere

Beginning Friday, those 15 and younger will need a chaperone after 4 p.m. while inside the park. That chaperone must be at least 21 and have a government-issued ID.

The change comes four months after a 15-year-old boy was shot by Cobb County police during an exchange of gunfire; at about 6:15 p.m. on the park’s opening day of the year, police were called after several fights broke out among guests as they were leaving, the GBI said. An “unruly crowd” had swelled to between 500 to 600 people who were “running through the park and fighting,” the GBI said.

Those commenting on the Six Flags Over Georgia’s Facebook page expressed overwhelming support for the chaperone change, with some saying the rule was long overdue.

“Great idea,” one person commented. “Six Flags is not a babysitting service. This wouldn’t be an issue if some of our young kids would just act respectful while inside the park instead of taking the opportunity to go buck wild once they are away from their parents who share much of the blame for their poor behavior.”

In a Facebook poll conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, more than 1,000 people voted in support of the change — 96% of those who weighed in.

The move is similar to one implemented by Atlantic Station in 2022 after a string of violent crimes.

The Midtown shopping plaza announced that at 3 p.m. each day — three hours earlier than the previous curfew — minors must be on their way out or accompanied by a guardian. At least three shootings were reported in the weeks before the decision, prompting management to make the change.

“Atlantic Station is proud of its position as the heart of Atlanta, and we take our role seriously in keeping the community safe,” an Atlantic Station spokesperson told the AJC in January 2022. “We are frustrated by the rise in crime citywide and have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior at Atlantic Station.”

In September 2021, Lenox Square made a similar change to increase security at the Buckhead mall. After several shootings at the mall, including one involving two teens, Lenox Square began requiring visitors under 18 to be accompanied at all times by an adult 21 or older after 3 p.m. each day, the AJC reported.

“The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family friendly shopping environment,” the mall said in a news release.

In January 2023, Atlanta’s city council softened the curfew law, stripping out penalties of jail time and fines against parents whose children are on the streets past 11 p.m. The city’s curfew applies to children ages 16 and under.

The council removed penalties of 60 days in jail and $1,000 fines for parents of repeat offenders. In its place, parents or guardians now face a 60-day probation that includes court-ordered educational courses.

The move this week by Six Flags Over Georgia comes as many other theme parks around the U.S., including Walt Disney World, have implemented increased security measures.

Under Six Flags’ new policy, all guests 15 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry, and one chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day.

The chaperone must remain in the park and be available by phone, Six Flags said, and young guests without a chaperone will be asked to leave. Season ticket holders are included in the new rule.

“The safety of our guests and team members has always been our top priority at Six Flags Over Georgia,” the park told the AJC. “Our guests expect and deserve a safe, family-friendly atmosphere when they visit Six Flags Over Georgia. We’re also headed into our busiest time of the year; accordingly, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Entertainment Company want to take additional measures to meet that expectation.”

A Six Flags spokesperson said the park currently is in its busiest season of the year. But with many Atlanta-area school districts heading back to class, the park will switch to a weekends-only schedule in August.