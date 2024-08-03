LIVE: Donald Trump and JD Vance are holding their first rally in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump will hold his first rally in Georgia with his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, at the same venue where Vice President Kamala Harris headlined a raucous event earlier this week.

The back-to-back campaign stops at Georgia State University’s convocation center offer a dramatic contrast as the rival campaigns scrap over one of the nation’s most competitive battlegrounds.

Trump’s rally is set to begin at 3 p.m. Vance is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. followed by Trump an hour later. While most of Trump’s top Georgia allies are expected to attend, just as notable are the high-profile GOP figures who are skipping the event.