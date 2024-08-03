LIVE: Donald Trump and JD Vance are holding their first rally in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump will hold his first rally in Georgia with his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, at the same venue where Vice President Kamala Harris headlined a raucous event earlier this week.
The back-to-back campaign stops at Georgia State University’s convocation center offer a dramatic contrast as the rival campaigns scrap over one of the nation’s most competitive battlegrounds.
Trump’s rally is set to begin at 3 p.m. Vance is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. followed by Trump an hour later. While most of Trump’s top Georgia allies are expected to attend, just as notable are the high-profile GOP figures who are skipping the event.
Harris drew roughly 10,000 supporters to the downtown Atlanta center on Tuesday, the biggest Democratic crowd of this year’s campaign. Trump’s allies expect a similar audience to pack the venue on Saturday.
The rally caps a momentous week as Trump sought to blunt Harris’ momentum by questioning her racial identity at a conference of Black journalists in Chicago.
Harris, meanwhile, won enough delegates during online voting to secure the Democratic nomination, making her the first Black woman and first person of South Asian heritage to become a major party’s nominee.
And she’s expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday, when she and her pick headline a rally in Philadelphia and then kick off a swing through battleground states that includes a Friday stop in Savannah.
12:30 p.m. Democrats train volunteers
As Trump supporters lined up for his rally in downtown Atlanta, the Kamala Harris’ campaign was wrapping up training for volunteers who will canvas throughout metro Atlanta.
