Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment

In a 41-count, 98-page indictment handed up Monday by a Fulton County grand jury, former President Donald Trump and 18 allies are accused of committing more than a dozen felonies while trying to overturn Trump’s defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.
Here’s who’s charged in the indictment, and, according to Fulton County prosecutors, helped the former president spread false conspiracy theories and twist the arms of top state officials as Trump tried to cling to power.
The then-president had phone conversations with a handful of Georgia officials in late 2020 and early 2021, pressing them to find ways to reverse Joe Biden's narrow victory in Georgia and hand him the state's 16 electoral votes. He was also allegedly involved in discussions about appointing a slate of fake GOP electors in swing states and pushed numerous false conspiracy theories.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
False statements and writings (x2)
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (x3)
Filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Trump’s former personal lawyer testified at three hearings in the Georgia Legislature in late 2020, during which he spread conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the election. That included showing lawmakers edited surveillance video of ballots being tabulated at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and raising unfounded allegations about election workers pulling out “suitcases” of ballots. Giuliani’s claims were quickly debunked, but he doubled down on his comments in the following weeks. Giuliani also reportedly helped coordinate the Trump electors and called Georgia’s late House Speaker David Ralston in Dec. 2020.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2)
False statements and writings (x3)
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (x3)
A Trump campaign attorney, Eastman testified remotely before Georgia lawmakers alongside Giuliani in late 2020, contending there was evidence of widespread fraud. He was also a key architect of the attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of “alternate” Trump electors
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2)
Filing false documents
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer
The then-White House chief of staff was on Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger and visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State's audit of absentee ballots. Meadows allegedly had a major role in coordinating the “alternate” electors in states like Georgia, and he sent emails to top Justice Department officials in late 2020 that called on officials to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer
The Trump campaign attorney worked with the leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2)
A senior Department of Justice official, Clark drafted a letter on government letterhead in December 2020 stating that DOJ had “significant concerns” about fraud that may have affected the outcome of the election in Georgia and other states, even though no such concerns existed. The letter, which was not sent, urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders to convene a special session of the General Assembly to invalidate official election results and select the winner themselves. Trump briefly considered appointing Clark to be acting attorney general but backed down after senior officials threatened to resign in protest.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
A lawyer affiliated with the Trump campaign, Ellis appeared with Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, echoing falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also authored legal memos for Trump and his lawyers that said Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes from Georgia and other contested states.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer
An Atlanta lawyer from the firm Smith & Liss, Smith advised the alternate GOP electors who met in a committee room at the state Capitol, cast votes for Trump and signed documents falsely claiming Trump won.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2)
False statements and writings (x2)
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (x3)
An Alpharetta lawyer, Cheely presented video clips to state legislators showing election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena. He asserted poll workers were double- and triple-counting votes and compared what he said had happened to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x)
Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer
False statements and writings
Perjury
Roman worked for the Trump 2020 campaign as director of election day operations. He helped organize slates of phony Trump electors purporting to represent the electoral votes from battleground states, including Georgia.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2)
Then-chairman the Georgia Republican Party, Shafer oversaw a December 2020 meeting at the state Capitol of 16 GOP electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. Shafer has said he was acting on the advice of lawyers to preserve Trump’s legal options in the state. He also filed a long-shot lawsuit alongside Trump in 2020 that questioned contested the certification of Georgia’s election.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Impersonating a public officer
Forgery in the first degree (x2)
Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
False statements and writings (x3)
Before being voted in as a state senator, Still served as one of the 16 alternate Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. He also sued to decertify all of Georgia’s presidential election results based on allegations there were problems with voting equipment in South Georgia’s Coffee County. The suit was voluntarily dismissed three weeks after it was filed.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Impersonating a public officer
Forgery in the first degree (x2)
Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
False statements and writings (x2)
A police chaplain from Illinois, Lee was allegedly at the center of an effort to intimidate Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. Police body cam footage shows Lee acknowledging that he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her. Afterwards, Lee allegedly asked Harrison Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (x2)
Influencing witnesses
Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Floyd is a former suburban Atlanta congressional candidate who served as a director of Black Voices for Trump. Floyd allegedly put Trevian Kutti in touch with Fulton elections worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti and Floyd spoke to Freeman at length, pressuring her to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.”
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Influencing witnesses
A former publicist for rapper Kanye West, Kutti visited the Cobb County home of election worker Ruby Freeman claiming to be a crisis manager and told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Influencing witnesses
An attorney who worked with the Trump campaign after the 2020 elections, Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta company, to obtain breached elections data from Coffee County, Ga.. Powell also allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting the state’s election results.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2)
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
Another of the 16 Republican electors, Latham also welcomed a computer forensics team at Coffee County elections headquarters in January 2021. While there, they copied sensitive elections files in an apparent attempt to prove fraud. Latham was chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party at the time.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Impersonating a public officer
Forgery in the first degree
Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
False statements and writings
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2)
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
A bail bondsman in Atlanta, Hall was seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan, 7, 2021. During that visit pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team they had hired copied sensitive elections hardware and software.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2)
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
Then the elections supervisor for Coffee County, Hampton, was present when Trump supporters accessed voting data. A video she recorded just after the election, raising questions about the security of voting machines, captured the attention of Trump’s team.
Charges
Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2)
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
