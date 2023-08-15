Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment

In a 41-count, 98-page indictment handed up Monday by a Fulton County grand jury, former President Donald Trump and 18 allies are accused of committing more than a dozen felonies while trying to overturn Trump’s defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Here’s who’s charged in the indictment, and, according to Fulton County prosecutors, helped the former president spread false conspiracy theories and twist the arms of top state officials as Trump tried to cling to power.