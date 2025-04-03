Georgia’s David Perdue, Trump’s pick as ambassador to China, faces Senate hearing

Perdue said that his background in business, including stints living in Singapore and Hong Kong, lends expertise that serves the Chinese ambassadorship well.

“Having lived in Asia on two occasions, I understand the gravity of this responsibility and look forward to implementing President Trump’s strategy to make the world safe again and to represent the United States’ interests in China,” he said in a December statement after Trump nominated him to the post.

Perdue served one term in the U.S. Senate, where he was assigned to both the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees. In 2019, Perdue met with China’s top trade negotiator in Beijing and publicly backed Trump’s trade strategy toward China during his first stint in the White House.

Seeking a second term, Perdue was defeated by Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff which handed control of the Senate to Democrats.

In 2022, Trump persuaded Perdue to wage a primary challenge against Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp had angered Trump by refusing to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election, where Trump failed to carry the state of Georgia.

Trump in nominating Perdue to the ambassadorship cited both his business and political experience and said he will be leaned upon to help strengthen the U.S. relationship with China.

“He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Immediately after his 2022 election loss, Perdue kept a low public profile. But when Trump decided to campaign for president for a third time, Perdue emerged back on the scene at fundraisers and rallies in support of Trump.