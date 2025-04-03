Washington Insider
Jamie Dupree: Republicans shut down the House over new moms and dads

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene calls the plan to let new parents vote remotely ‘selfish’
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) sees to her son while in her office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 11, 2024. Luna is pressing to allow new mothers to designate a colleague to cast votes on the House floor on their behalf. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Something very rare happened in Congress this week. And the reaction from top Republicans was unusual to say the least.

The fight wasn’t about President Donald Trump’s agenda, but rather over a bipartisan plan to give lawmakers who are new parents the ability to vote remotely for six weeks following the birth of a baby.

“The body has decided that parents deserve a voice in Washington,” said U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Luna rounded up 218 signatures for a “discharge petition,” where a majority of members can go around House leaders to force action.

It was only the fifth successful petition this century — and it infuriated GOP leaders.

“Proxy voting, in my view, is unconstitutional,” said U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who did not mention how he voted by proxy several dozen times in 2021 and 2022 after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under pressure from conservatives, Johnson made a highly unusual procedural move of his own to kill the proxy plan. But in a House floor showdown, the speaker lost, as nine Republicans broke ranks.

That’s when things got even crazier: The speaker sent the House home and canceled votes for the rest of the week, accusing Luna and other rebellious Republicans of undercutting the president’s agenda.

“Something tells me that letting a new parent vote by proxy won’t derail our mission to pass the president’s agenda,” said Luna, who quit the conservative Freedom Caucus because of opposition to her plan.

Outside the Capitol, Luna and U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo. — who was holding her 9-week-old baby — drew a crowd of reporters.

“Congress would work a lot better if we got leadership out of the way and we actually worked together,” said Pettersen, who used coarser language to describe her reaction.

“Don’t f--- with moms,” said the Colorado Democrat, as baby Sam snoozed in her arms.

While Pettersen and Luna held court with reporters, up walked U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome.

She stopped to listen and clearly was not happy.

“It’s an extremely selfish resolution,” Greene said, ridiculing the nine Republicans who backed it.

“They shouldn’t go across the aisle and work with Democrats, while Democrats use a baby propped up around the floor,” Greene said, referring to Pettersen, who was standing no more than 10 feet away.

GOP leaders will try again next week to derail the proxy vote plan as some Republicans want no part of the change.

“Show up for work, or don’t run for Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Next week might show whether others feel differently.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C., since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at jamiedupree.substack.com.

Jamie Dupree
