The Gold Dome gets ready for Sine Die

The deadline for bills in the Georgia General Assembly to pass is here
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
16 minutes ago

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, we’re at the end of this year’s legislative session.

Friday is Sine Die, the deadline for bills in the Georgia General Assembly to pass.

The Georgia Senate has more than 80 bills to get through, while the House is working through its own agenda.

Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy spent time this week with lawmakers at the Gold Dome.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin told the AJC that teams of legislative staffers are reading every page of legislation.

“After Crossover Day, definitely impossible to read everything yourself,” said the Sandy Springs Democrat. “And, so, to that point you really do have to rely on trust. Not just people across the aisle, people on your own team.”

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, speaks about a bill regarding booting cars at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

State Rep. Trey Kelly said lawmakers are going into the final sprint with a game plan.

“I think, if you’re trying to keep up, generally, once it hits the floor, you’re already behind,” said the Cedartown Republican. “I think you gotta track it through the process and kind of keep up with what’s going on.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

