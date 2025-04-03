The Gold Dome gets ready for Sine Die

Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy spent time this week with lawmakers at the Gold Dome.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin told the AJC that teams of legislative staffers are reading every page of legislation.

“After Crossover Day, definitely impossible to read everything yourself,” said the Sandy Springs Democrat. “And, so, to that point you really do have to rely on trust. Not just people across the aisle, people on your own team.”

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State Rep. Trey Kelly said lawmakers are going into the final sprint with a game plan.

“I think, if you’re trying to keep up, generally, once it hits the floor, you’re already behind,” said the Cedartown Republican. “I think you gotta track it through the process and kind of keep up with what’s going on.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.