The Gold Dome gets ready for Sine Die

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, we’re at the end of this year’s legislative session.
Friday is Sine Die, the deadline for bills in the Georgia General Assembly to pass.
The Georgia Senate has more than 80 bills to get through, while the House is working through its own agenda.
Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy spent time this week with lawmakers at the Gold Dome.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin told the AJC that teams of legislative staffers are reading every page of legislation.
“After Crossover Day, definitely impossible to read everything yourself,” said the Sandy Springs Democrat. “And, so, to that point you really do have to rely on trust. Not just people across the aisle, people on your own team.”
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
State Rep. Trey Kelly said lawmakers are going into the final sprint with a game plan.
“I think, if you’re trying to keep up, generally, once it hits the floor, you’re already behind,” said the Cedartown Republican. “I think you gotta track it through the process and kind of keep up with what’s going on.”
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgia House gives final approval to campaign finance overhaul
The Georgia House of Representatives Monday approved Senate Bill 199, a significant rewrite of state campaign reporting requirements.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia
The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death
The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.
Trump’s legal fees, religious liberty and DEI: What made the cut with Georgia lawmakers
Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.