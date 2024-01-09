Georgia 6th: Richardson plans to run against McBath for Congress

“I certainly know what it means to be drawn out of an office and fight to get it back,” Richardson said.

“This race is about the people of the 6th District. I have decided that I’m going to keep surfacing the issues that voters care about, because our voters deserve to know we are listening and creating ways to close the gap.”

She’s picking a tough fight against McBath, who became one of the nation’s most prominent gun control advocates after her teenaged son was murdered in Florida. Backed by President Joe Biden, McBath has won three consecutive terms representing three different metro Atlanta territories.

‘Stakes are too high’

Richardson first entered the race for the congressional district in September, back when it stretched from north Fulton County to rural north Georgia.

She had little hope of defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick is such solidly conservative territory, but her campaign was widely seen as a placeholder in case a federal judge ordered state lawmakers to draw a new Democratic-leaning district to give Black voters more power.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones soon ordered legislators to do just that by creating a majority-Black district in west metro Atlanta. The Republican-controlled Legislature carved out a new 6th District across parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fayette and Fulton counties. But they also gutted McBath’s Gwinnett-based seat.

After Jones upheld the new boundaries, McBath quickly announced she would switch to the newly created district – and touted a $1 million-plus war chest in a bid to scare away would be rivals.

“I refuse to let the GOP bully me out of Congress,” the Marietta Democrat said last week. “The stakes are too high.”

Changing districts isn’t new for McBath, a potential candidate for statewide office in 2026. She first won a seat in Congress in 2018 in a suburban north Atlanta district that was redrawn by GOP lawmakers a year later to become a conservative bastion.

Rather than run a doomed battle in that contest, she jumped to a neighboring Gwinnett-based district and defeated Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 2022 race. Now she’s running again.

Richardson, too, has been on the wrong end of the mapmakers’ wrath. First elected in 2020 to the County Commission to represent an east Cobb district, Richardson became a target of Republican lawmakers who changed the political boundaries to preserve the two GOP seats on the board and draw Richardson out.

The Democratic-controlled commission responded by attempting to overrule the Legislature by amending its own map to protect Richardson. Georiga officials challenged the new commission boundaries, and a judge this week sided with the state.

In the statement, Richardson reconciled her promise not to challenge a Democratic incumbent by saying her campaign was “solely focused on delivering for the constituents of the 6th, many of whom are my current commission constituents.”

“In this campaign, I am committed to what I am always committed to – which is the people of this district.”