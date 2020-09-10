AJC logo
    • Inauguration Day - Full coverage

    Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration
    National Politics
    Everything you need to know about Joe Biden’s inauguration
    Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President
    National Politics| 3h ago
    How to watch Joe Biden’s inauguration
    A view of the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday, ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
    Politics| 2h ago
    Guide to the AJC’s inauguration coverage
    Federal K-9 units prepare for a security sweep in preparation for the inauguration ceremonies on Capitol Hill. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    National & World News| 2h ago
    NEW: 12 National Guard members removed from Biden inauguration for extremist ties
    President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    National & World News| 51m ago
    Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans, big problems
    Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year
    National & World News
    Who is swearing in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Wednesday?
    Marsha Archer with artist and designer, Michelle Kee. Archer is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, as is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Archer will wear her pearls on Jan. 20 and incorporated pearls in the renovation of a room in her home. CONTRIBUTED
    Life
    Women wear pearls on Jan. 20 to honor Kamala Harris, to empower others
    On Jan. 3, 1985, then-Sen. Joe Biden took a reenacted oath of office from Vice President George Bush during a ceremony in Washington. Biden will take the presidential oath of office on Jan. 20 on the same Bible.
    National Politics
    Joe Biden will take presidential oath on huge, 100+year-old family Bible
    John Legend and More Celebs Join Biden's Inauguration
    National Politics
    Who are the performers for Joe Biden’s inauguration?
    In this image provided by Sun Literary Arts, Amanda Gorman, 22, is poses for a photo on Jan. 14, 2019. The country's next inaugural poet is an old pro at ceremonial occasions — and she's only 22. Amanda Gorman has written for everything from a July 4 celebration featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra to the inauguration at Harvard University for school president Larry Bacon. (Kelia Anne/Sun Literary Arts via AP)
    National Politics
    Meet poet Amanda Gorman, 22, who will read at Biden inauguration
