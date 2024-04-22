BreakingNews
LIVE: Supreme Court hearing on homelessness case, challenging outdoor sleeping bans
Georgia voter registration deadline is today for primary election

Voting stickers in multiple languages were ready to be handed at the Gwinnett County elections office during the Georgia presidential primary on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

By
31 minutes ago

Monday is the last day eligible Georgians can register to vote if they want to participate in next month’s primary election and runoffs.

Georgia elections are open to U.S. citizens who aren’t serving a felony sentence and are at least 18 years old by the time they vote.

The Georgia registration deadline is one of the earliest in the country, 29 days before election day. On the day of the registration deadline before last month’s presidential primary, about 2,500 people signed up to vote.

There are nearly 8 million registered voters in Georgia, which is near an all-time high.

In-person early voting begins in a week, on April 29. Then election day is May 21, and runoffs will be June 18.

The general primary includes elections for Congress, the General Assembly, district attorneys, judges and local offices across the state. The general election, including the vote for president, will be held Nov. 5.

Voters can check their registration status and view sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. All voters are required to show ID before casting a ballot in Georgia.

Eligible Georgians can register online, and registration forms are also available at libraries, post offices and county election offices.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

