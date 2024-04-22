Monday is the last day eligible Georgians can register to vote if they want to participate in next month’s primary election and runoffs.

Georgia elections are open to U.S. citizens who aren’t serving a felony sentence and are at least 18 years old by the time they vote.

The Georgia registration deadline is one of the earliest in the country, 29 days before election day. On the day of the registration deadline before last month’s presidential primary, about 2,500 people signed up to vote.