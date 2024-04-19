Politics

Georgia is pivotal in 2024; so are its voters

The AJC will report from five important counties to see what’s driving ordinary citizens to vote
Georgia voter stickers at Roswell Library on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia voter stickers at Roswell Library on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)
45 minutes ago

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Georgia voters again find themselves in the spotlight.

Will they give President Joe Biden another term? Or will former President Donald Trump get a chance at redemption after 2020′s close and controversial loss.

Polling suggests another close race, but polls offer only a glimpse. To learn more about the people who will settle the question, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will spend the months leading to November talking with voters throughout the state, telling the story of this election through their eyes. What conversations are they having with their families and friends? What issues do they care about? And how do they see the choices before them?

We will focus on five counties that represent a range of experiences: small and rural, big and urban, the far northeast corner, central and coastal Georgia, too.

Three were toss-ups in 2020: Chatham, Peach and Washington. Another, Clayton, delivered a landslide for Biden, while Banks went hard for Trump.

Our team of reporters will visit these counties each month until the election and bring back stories of what it means to be a Georgia voter on the verge of another pivotal election.

Related

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In this Middle Georgia County, elections are always a toss-up

In deepest red Georgia, voters cling to small-town life

Credit: Miguel Martinez

This metro county is counting on another ‘powerful’ vote for Biden

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In this toss-up east Georgia county, voters get strategic

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

In coastal Georgia, voters swim against current of apathy
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Cobb schools pulls 4 more books from libraries for ‘vulgar’ content

Credit: TNS

Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts

Credit: AP

Iran fires at suspected Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
38m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dies in shootout after fleeing officers in Gwinnett, police say

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dies in shootout after fleeing officers in Gwinnett, police say

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

OPINION
CUNNINGHAM: Time for Hawks to end Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In this toss-up east Georgia county, voters get strategic
45m ago
This metro county is counting on another ‘powerful’ vote for Biden
45m ago
In deepest red Georgia, voters cling to small-town life
45m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Fans at Allman Brothers museum mourn Dickey Betts’ death
Robotaxi company Waymo tests self-driving car technology in Atlanta
Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding