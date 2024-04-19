Georgia is pivotal in 2024; so are its voters

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Georgia voters again find themselves in the spotlight.

Will they give President Joe Biden another term? Or will former President Donald Trump get a chance at redemption after 2020′s close and controversial loss.

Polling suggests another close race, but polls offer only a glimpse. To learn more about the people who will settle the question, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will spend the months leading to November talking with voters throughout the state, telling the story of this election through their eyes. What conversations are they having with their families and friends? What issues do they care about? And how do they see the choices before them?

We will focus on five counties that represent a range of experiences: small and rural, big and urban, the far northeast corner, central and coastal Georgia, too.

Three were toss-ups in 2020: Chatham, Peach and Washington. Another, Clayton, delivered a landslide for Biden, while Banks went hard for Trump.

Our team of reporters will visit these counties each month until the election and bring back stories of what it means to be a Georgia voter on the verge of another pivotal election.